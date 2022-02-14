Crisis? Club América is one point away from being the general leader

The America 2022 started in the way I least expected MX League. The operation of the team was not as expected and to top it off the results, which were previously positive, now did not occur. As each game passed, disappointment came for the fans and Santiago Solari pressure began to build, until he finally beat Santos Laguna.

Now, all those criticisms leveled at the coaching staff and the squad have been reversed, because a devastating fact came to light that shows that the Eagles were never in crisisOn the contrary, thanks to the victory in Torreón and the pending game they have against Mazatlán, if they win, those from Coapa can rise as the best team of the season.

And it turns out that if one looks at the Positions table of Clausura 2022, Club América is located in the thirteenth position with only four units. But if one turns to see the general table of the 2021-2022 season you will notice that the azulcremas are second and with one game less compared to the leader, Atlas. In the event that the Millonetas manage to beat Mazatlan, they will go up to first place and with a difference of two points.

Position team games played games won lost games tied games goals for goals against goal difference points one Atlas 22 eleven 4 7 28 13 fifteen 40 two America twenty-one eleven 4 6 27 18 9 39 3 tigers 22 10 4 8 36 22 14 38 4 Puebla 22 9 5 8 25 19 6 35 5 Lion 22 9 6 7 25 twenty 5 3. 4 6 Blue Cross 22 8 5 9 28 twenty-one 7 33 7 Toluca twenty-one 9 6 6 28 29 -one 33 8 Cougars 22 8 8 6 28 28 0 30 9 Guadalajara 22 7 7 8 22 twenty two 29 10 Monterey twenty 6 5 9 25 18 7 27 eleven Pachuca twenty-one 7 8 6 27 25 two 27 12 Necaxa 22 8 12 two 24 33 -9 26 13 Santos Laguna 22 5 7 10 29 29 0 25 14 Saint Louis Athletic Club 22 5 9 8 22 30 -8 23 fifteen Mazatlan twenty-one 6 10 5 24 33 -9 23 16 FC Juarez twenty-one 6 eleven 4 18 30 -12 22 17 Tijuana 22 4 eleven 7 19 35 -16 19 18 Queretaro twenty-one 3 10 8 13 25 -12 17

Now, it should be noted that These good numbers are due to the great tournament that the Coapa team did during the regular phase of the Apertura 2021, where unfortunately they fell by the wayside in the quarterfinals against Pumas. Even so, they show the great performance of Indiecito and the players.

With this it is clear that all the rumors of a possible departure of Solari, unhappy players and unexpected visits from Azcárraga to scold the squad and coaching staff, they were lies. Now all that remains is to wait for the Águilas del América to resume that drought of triumphs that gave them the general leadership during much of the previous contest (Apertura 2021).