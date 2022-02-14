Cortizo formalizes the commitment to build the new Faculty of Medicine

President Laurentino Cortizo gave the rector Eduardo Flores the official commitment to build the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama (UP).

The rector stressed that it is the first time that a president of the Republic accompanied by his vice president, visits the rector of this house of studies in his office. “It is an honor to know that I am the first president to formally visit a rector after 86 years,” said Cortizo in this regard.

He explained that his government’s action plan is the product of many consultations. “They are proposals for action or commitments; however, with the pandemic, public finances have received a dramatic reduction in terms of income and of those 125 proposals, 100 have been selected, of which number 71 contains the commitment to build a new School of Medicine”, he detailed.

According to the report, the new faculty could have a cost of B/. 100 million approximately and the construction process would last a little more than 3 years.

The Chief Executive took the opportunity to announce that last December he appointed Vice President José Gabriel Carrizo, as responsible, by the Executive, together with the National Assembly and other high officials to seek a mechanism that allows the reduction of the price of medicines, as one of the priority tasks for 2022.

Therefore, he invited Rector Flores and the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Oris Lam de Calvo, to designate a representative of the University of Panama at the meeting table.

The Faculty of Medicine has an enrollment of more than 2,000 students who study more than 7 specialties.

The new headquarters of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama will be located in Chivo Chivo, on a 5.5-hectare globe behind the City of Health, and will have an infrastructure of 24,500 square meters.