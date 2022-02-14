Cooper Kupp Named Super Bowl MVP

cooper kupp closed a dream season, because in addition to winning the trophy vince lombardi was named as the Most valuable Player of superbowland it is that the receiver of the rams was key to achieving the team’s comeback The Angels in the last quarter.

the wide receiver scored two touchdowns in the game, one at the beginning of the second bedroom and another in the last 15 minutes of the game, the latter would give the advantage on the scoreboard to the Rams, who later They would take the meeting.

During the game he reaffirmed being the best receiver in the leaguebecause in total he had eight receptions for a total of 92 yardsbeing searched in 10 occasions. At the end of the meeting ended averaging 11.5 yards per receptionagain being a factor in the Rams’ offense due to the injury of Odell Beckham Jr.

cooper kupp He was surprised when he was named as the Super Bowl MVPHe even mentioned that he didn’t feel he deserved it.

“The team was prepared, we trusted us. I don’t know, I don’t feel like I deserve it. I thank my teammates, the coaches, my family. I do not know what to say“, he mentioned in the post-match interview.

Los Angeles Rams got their second trophy vince lombardi by defeating the Bengals 23-20 at Super Bowl LVIwhich was played in the stadium where they play their home games, although now they were visitors administratively speaking.

