Club León: Luis Montes advocated Fair Play and sets the example in the duel against Pumas in Liga MX

Louis Montes Jiménez, became an ambassador of the fair play when this Sunday during the clash between the Lion Club and the Cougars of the UNAMadvocated in favor of Fair play by preventing Washington Corozo was sent off after a play in the second half.

It was the 90th minute and Louis Montes With just a few minutes on the field of play, he was cut off by Corozo when he tried to dominate a ball, so that in the distance the central whistle, William Pachecoconsidered that the play had been given with a foul, which he classified as red.

Seeing that Pacheco reached into his back pocket and took out the red card, Montes intervened and corrected the referee, telling him that the entry ‘had been with his arm’, so that, given the clarification of the jacket, 10 of the Greenfinally the fault ended up being decreed with yellow.

they applaud her

Immediately, the position taken by Montes was applauded on television and in turn on social networks where many of the Internet users considered what was done by the players of the Green Bellies.