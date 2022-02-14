Christopher, the son of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, already has a girlfriend!

the arrow of Cupid reached to Christopher, the eldest son of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez. The 15-year-old boy lives his first love to the full with a pretty young girl who conquered him for her charisma and beauty, and who begins to show off to the world how perfect their relationship is. His real name is still a mystery, but thanks to social networks we have been able to see how happy they are enjoying how incredible young love is, that first illusion that is full of smiles, unique moments and that will stay in his mind and heart for life

©@avery_mish

Little is known about her. But judging by the few posts of her on social networks, she is just as in love as Topy -as they call it affectionately-. The boys are ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day together, as we could see in one of her Instagram stories, where the young woman took a selfie and then titled it: “It’s officially season of love! Show your love.” And he shared the image in his own stories.

Although there are few photos, they are enough to know that there is something more than friendship between them, at least since last October. And it is that in one of her postcards from that time she seems to be sitting on Tophy’s lap, hugging and smiling. We were also able to see one of his stories from the beginning of the year, where they pose very happily for the camera, as well as a video in the back of a car, in which he lovingly kisses his girl on the cheek. . How cute!

Elizabeth Gutierrez already knows her

At this age, it is sometimes difficult for parents to know about their children’s love interests. But Christopher gets along so well with his mom that there seem to be no secrets between them. And it is that in addition to following the girl on Instagram, the actress has left some likes on her timeline, showing the world that she knows about the relationship and who is the girl who stole the heart of her son.

©@avery_mish

This interaction was also replicated by the young woman, who we can tell is Christopher’s age. In addition, she has also left her mark on the photos of Kailey Levy, Tophy’s spoiled little sister. And, of course, the photos of her boy are full of messages full of love and admiration. We can’t wait to see more about this cute new couple!

