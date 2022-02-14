Chris Hemsworth’s mockery of Elsa Pataky for Valentine’s Day where he celebrates his love for another

Chris Hemsworth He is a superhero and one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, but the Australian is above all a family man.

Thor and his wife, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky decided to get away from the spotlight and raise their children in Australia, home of the Hemsworths, much more connected with nature.

The couple is always sharing moments of their life together or achievements with their children, but above all they have fans delighted with the jokes and ‘pullitas‘funny who are dedicated each other and showing that their marriage is full of sense of humor.

In this line Chris Hemsworth has wanted ‘congratulate Valentine’s his wife with a new joke.

The actor published a few hours ago an image of Elsa giving a kiss to a kangarooand added this message:

“Happy Valentine’s Day darling, I wish you both many more happy moments like this.”

The post has already passed half a million reactions and his followers have left many comments laughing at “Chris being Chris”, although with some he has backfired when they have returned the joke saying “Chris, you are great here! The best you’ve looked in years.”

Pataky hasn’t posted anything for Valentine’s Day yet, but Chris has already made a move and the response of the actress will be highly anticipated by her fans.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s family vacation

The marriage of actors and their children have spent a dream stage away from home that started on vacation of Christmas.

The family has traveled many places in Europe enjoying themselves like any tourist and were joined in the snow by Chris’ brother Liams Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

In addition, recently Chris was delighted with the sweet food they enjoyed in a place in the United Kingdom that recreates Hansel and Gretel’s house.

And as if that were not enough, Elsa has also enjoyed a trip through Africa with her children India, Sasha and Tristan. It is seen that after a hard season of hard work and filming, everyone is enjoying a complete rest.

