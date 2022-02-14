Chris Brown, ex of Rihanna, is denounced again for rape

Chris Brownformer partner of Rihanna accused on multiple occasions of violence and sexual assaultswas charged for the second time in three months in a new case of violation one day after the first case occurred in Florida.

The second woman reported to the authorities of U.S that in December 2020 the rapper “drugged and attacked” her in the Hotel Fontainebleau from miami-beachaccording to what his lawyer told the local channel NBC6, Ariel Mitchell.

This accusation arose after a young aspiring dancer and that he was studying Medicine assured that the singer of R&B and hip-hop had raped her after drugging her on a yacht last December.

The latest Chris Brown scandals

Ariel Mitchell defends the two complainants, being that the second was on the same yacht as the dancer. According to the lawyer, the second alleged victim dared to file his complaint after seeing the testimony of the first woman.

“Our client, and I’ll use her words, just wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to another woman.” Ariel Mitchell

The count of rape allegations against Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend

According to the demand, december 2021the woman was invited to a party that was held on a yacht docked in front of the home of the American rapper Diddywhose real name is Sean John Combs.

On board the yacht, the woman was taken to the kitchen by the singer, who served her a drink even on two occasions, after which he began to feel “disorientedphysically unstable and began to fall asleep,” according to the brief.

Chris Brown has 3 complaints for sexual violence in a matter of a year | Photo: Getty Images

The woman alleges that later Brown took her to a bedroom while she was drugged and almost unconscious, he closed the door, prevented her from leaving, undressed her and he raped her. The letter details that he ejaculated inside her, so the next day he told her to take a anticonceptive pill.

The plaintiff asks $20 million for damages and states in the complaint that the incident left him with “severe emotional anguish.” For its part, Chris Brown He defended himself by saying that it is slander made by the premiere of his most recent album.

“I hope everyone sees this pattern (…) They try to get some real nonsense” Chris Brown

All Chris Brown cases, including Rihanna’s

the musician of 32 years was arrested in 2017 in Paris accused of sexual assault. In June 2021, and after a cleaning lady sued him because the singer’s dog bit her sister, he was investigated after the testimony in California sexual assault of another woman.

Rihanna’s case was the most notorious, because in 2009 were scheduled to sing together at the delivery of the Grammy awards; however, neither of them showed up for an alleged car crash in which both were involved.

Rihanna and Chris Brown began a romantic relationship in 2008 | Photo: Getty Images

It was later revealed that the couple had a fight in which Chris Brown hit a couple of times Rihanna for an alleged infidelity on the part of the singer. After the brawl, the artist asked for help and he simply asked her to go to her house.

Brown did not deny what happened. He was sentenced to community servicealong with domestic violence counseling and 5 years of formal probation. So far no further details have been offered about the latest complaints against him.