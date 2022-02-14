China censored a chapter of “Friends” and reopened the controversy, what things are prohibited by the communist party?

ex-wife of ross geller, Carol Willick, is a lesbian (that’s why they split up). She finds a mate and over time, they even become mothers. Both are in the care of Well, the son of Ross with Carol. None of this is to the liking of communism in Beijing, so the censorship of his appearances in the series is more than notorious.

The series was initially broadcast between 2012 and 2018 and could be seen the complete episodes, without censorship, during that stage. The sitcom had the same effect as in the whole world: a complete success. But in this “new stage”, censorship set its sights on the lives of the 6 friends of New York.

friends.jpg The censorship of the series Friends once again highlighted the control of opinions, actions and activities in China by the Communist party and the central government (Photo: File)

curious translation

Examples of cuts, censorship and modifications are common in the series. Due to the overwhelming amount you have, also in China, those alterations to the series (originally aired between 1994 and 2004), they are immediately noticed and noted.

For example, at one point in one chapter, the original dialogue about “multiple orgasms” was translated into the Mandarin Chinese phrase: “Women have multiple gossip.” Very curious.

Extreme censorship from Mao Zedong’s “red book”

When the chinese communism slowed down in its economic advance, the leader of the revolution, Mao Zedongimposed a “ culture revolution” which made up for a “Red Book”. Applied since 1964, it imposed a iron censorship to everything that was not accepted or imposed by the Communist Party. In matters of political freedom and expression. The book summarized the thought of Mao to transform it into a sort of “mandatory code of conduct” for communist china.

In one of his thoughts he says: “The Communist Party is not afraid of criticism because we are Marxists, the truth is on our side and the basic masses, the workers and peasants, are with us.”

With this concept he applied and applies all the censorship and controls that guarantee the pre-eminence of Chinese PC.

All the censorships that govern in China

alberto-fernandez-and-xi-jinping-in-the-official-photo-of-the-summit-in-beijing-1309142.webp

In China the only recognized party is the Communist Party. who is leading it the most powerful person in the country (who usually also has the position of President). Xi Jinping has that double condition that makes him the strong man of China.

But it is not the only thing that is limited, limited or directly prohibited for Chinese citizens.

Internet . The Chinese central government retains the legal right to control the Internet content within its territory. Ironically, he says that this policy does not violate the right to freedom of expression.

. The Chinese central government retains the legal right to control the Ironically, he says that this policy the right to freedom of expression. Social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Pinterest, Quera, Tumblr, and Snapchat are banned in China.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Pinterest, Quera, Tumblr, and Snapchat are banned in China. Content censorship . Freedom of opinion and expression is severely restricted. Censorship deals with television, media, radio, movies, theater, text messages, video games, and literary works.

. Freedom of opinion and expression is severely restricted. Censorship deals with television, media, radio, movies, theater, text messages, video games, and literary works. E-commerce. From beijing external competition is limited to local suppliers such as Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba. However, in 2020, for several months the whereabouts of Jack Ma were uncertain, the owner of the Chinese e-commerce giant. It coincided with criticism leveled at the centralism of beijing made by the employer. He was only heard from again when he made a brief appearance with a statement of support for the PC.

From external competition is limited to local suppliers such as However, in 2020, the owner of the Chinese e-commerce giant. It coincided with criticism leveled at the centralism of made by the employer. He was only heard from again when he made a brief appearance with a statement of support for the PC. Defense of “morality” . Specifically oriented towards pornography, he leads to controls and prohibitions on many artistic exhibitions contrary to the unique thinking of the Communist Party.

. Specifically oriented towards pornography, he leads to controls and prohibitions on many artistic exhibitions contrary to the unique thinking of the Communist Party. Religion. The law in that country states a minor is prohibited from receiving religious education of any kind. The presence of temples of different religions is also severely limited.

Not even Batman could beat the Chinese controls

bale in china.jpg Christian Bale, the “Batman” actor, declared persona “non grata” by the Chinese government for wanting to see a dissident (Photo: File)

Taking advantage of the success achieved with the trilogy of Batman, actor Christian Bale I travel to Chinese in 2011. There he pretended to visit Chen Guangcheng, an anti-government activist in Beijing, who is under house arrest. Chinese soldiers prevented him from reaching Chen’s home, warning that he would be detained. But the incident did not stop there: “He is not welcome to create news,” said the then spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Liu Weimin. and I add: “He should be ashamed of what he did.”

What’s more, baleIt was declared “persona non grata” in China.

Tank man at Tiananmen

In July of that year, there were a series of demonstrations in the central square of Beijing. With especially mobilized youth. But the central government responded by mobilizing troops and even tanks against the protesters. The outstanding note was that of a young man, who on July 5 stood up, alone with his humanity, in front of an advancing army tank. His image went around the world.

tiananmen.jpg July 5, 1989, and “tank man”. A young man who stood in the way of a military tank before an opposition march in the central square of Beijing (Photo: File)

The black umbrellas of Hong Kong

The former British colony has a special regime with greater freedoms, such as uncensored internet and political parties (not just the PC) to choose its governor. But in 2019 the “black umbrellas” in demonstrations to demand more freedoms. The name comes from having used this element to protect themselves, not from water but from tear gas fired by the police.

umbrella.jpg the black umbrellas, protests in the city of Hong Kong repressed by the police (Photo: File)

But the result was not what was expected, rather the opposite. From beijing the security law was changed, even changing what the special protocol says for Hong Kong. He imposed harsher sentences on protesters and furthermore, if they are accused of saboteurs or traitors, they can be brought before the justice of Beijing, a sure certificate to receive a severe sentence in prison.

In a note given to New York Times, Li Chengzhione of those responsible for applying all the censorship criteria defined them according to their central objective: “It serves to clean up the online environment.”

In 1941, the American psychologist wrote “The fear to the freedom”. Impossible to read in China.