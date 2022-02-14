Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Reed Richards (Fantastic Four) in Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness?

MADRID, 14 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has lived up to its title and has unleashed a real madness among marvel fans. And it is that together with the expected companions of adventure that he will have benedict cumberbatch in the sequel, Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen)America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Wong (Benedict Wong), the preview hints at the presence of other important characters who would make their debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the central section of the trailer, the presence of Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) advances to Strange that he will have to answer for the “profanation of reality” that he perpetrated in Spider-Man: No Way Home by trying to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to keep his secret identity.

Handcuffed and escorted by a group of robots that appear to have technology very similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit, stranger appears before a tribunal composed of several figures seated on huge chairs. One of them steps forward and, in a British accent, says: “We should tell him the truth”.

Who pronounces this sentence is a bald character who never shows his face but, according to previous leaks, could be the professor Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men who would be brought back to life by Sir Patrick Stewart. The British actor played the powerful mutant for the last time in the twilight Logan and, according to information that emerged months ago, he met with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studiosto study the possibility of making a brief appearance within the UCM.

ARE THE ILLUMINATI COMING?

But the surprises that the trailer hides do not end there. And it is that among the chairs of that court, some of them emptya dark figure is guessed that, could correspond to that of Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four.

Although the new film of the family of heroes is already confirmed by Marvel Studios for several years, and will be directed by jon watts (responsible for the latest Spider-Man trilogy), the truth is that the film has no release date or confirmed protagonists.

The dream of the marvelite fandom is none other than John Krasinski, protagonist and director of A quiet place that is the favorite to get the role while his real-life wife, Emily Bluntwould be chosen to play Sue Storm.

The presence of Richards and Xavieralso gathered in what looks like a court or council of wise men, seems to indicate the arrival of the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universean elitist and secret alliance of heroes from which, in the comics, in addition to the leaders of the X-Men and the Fantastic Fouris also part of the Doctor Strange.

To confirm all these speculations we will have to wait until the beginning of May when, directed by Sam Raimihit the theaters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.