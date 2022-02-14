The day of Super Bowl LVI has finally arrived! The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals meet for this year’s championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Being one of the biggest sporting events of the year, it’s no surprise that several celebrities are in the stadium to enjoy the game and, of course, the Halftime Show in which Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg. We share with you the celebrities who are in the SoFi Stadium.

Celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Kanye ‘Ye’ West

The rapper shared on Instagram that he attended the game with his two oldest sons, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6. The boys were seen sitting next to their father just before the start of the game, with North and Saint wearing their respective Rams jerseys.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The model can not pass up the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl. the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians She is no stranger to sporting events, as she has been seen at the games of her boyfriend, Devin Booker, a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Kevin C. Cox (AFP)



Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The happy couple was also photographed at SoFi Stadium.

Celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi StadiumJustin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Kevin C. Cox (AFP)



Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

The actor opened Super Bowl LVI welcoming the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi StadiumDwayne Johnson

Rob Carr (AFP)



Lebron James

The Lakers star was also captured at the stadium.

Jay Z

The rapper attended the party accompanied by his daughter Blue Ivy.

Ellen Degeneres

The driver was photographed at SoFi Stadium with her wife, Portia de Rossi

rebel wilson

The actress was caught wearing a Los Angeles Rams jersey.

Charlize Theron

The Oscar winner attended the game to support the Rams.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

The couple was seen dancing during the Halftime Show. Affleck’s friend Matt Damon also attended the game.

Shaquille O’Neal

Cardi B and Offset