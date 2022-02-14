Celebrities take over SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI

The great luminaries of the world of entertainment and sports gathered at the most important event on the NFL calendar

The NFL Super Bowl it is one of the biggest world events in the sports landscape, year after year.

Naturally, a superbowl held in the vicinity of Hollywood, Calif.like this Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Inglewooda suburb of The Angelswas to attract all manner of celebrities from the mecca of world cinema.

International luminaries of the stature of Charlize Theron, Justin Beiber, Matt Damon, Drake, Big Boi, The Weeknd, Mark Wahlberg, Tracy Morgan, Kanye West, Tyga, 2Chainz, Sean Penn, and Martha Stewart gathered to witness the confrontation between Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals for him lombardy trophyand the right to call themselves champions of the NFL.

In addition, stars from the sports world were also present, highlighting LeBron James, Emmitt, Smith, Antonio Brown, Robert Kraft, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Draymond Green they also met in the most important American football game of the year.

It is the first superbowl held in the region The Angels in 29 years, and it was notorious that the capital of world cinema already missed American football on the biggest possible stage, that of the Super Bowl.

Actress Charlize Theron and actor Matt Damon at SoFi Stadium. Getty

Justin Bieber at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Getty

LeBron James, LA Lakers player in the Super Bowl. Getty