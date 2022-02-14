Cardi B shows off her advanced stage of pregnancy | shows

Cardi B continues to await the arrival of her second baby, and the American singer is a few months away from giving birth to who will be Kulture’s sister, the 3-year-old daughter of Cardi-B with his partner, the musician Offset.

Through a recent publication on her official Instagram account, the rapper surprised her followers by sharing a series of photos of her wearing a tight black dress and ankle boots, which highlighted the singer’s belly. She also added some pictures of her daughter Kulture in a yellow suit, a matching purse, and an iPhone.

“Me and my best friend, forever,” read the singer’s publication in reference to her eldest daughter.

Cardi B shows her pregnancy status on social networks. Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

The messages for the artist did not wait. More than 23 thousand people tenderly received the photos posted by the American interpreter. Many congratulated the singer on the early arrival of her baby and how good she looks in her outfit, but it was little Kulture who got most of the praise.

