Cardi B had suicidal thoughts for the alleged defamations of Tasha K | Famous

Cardi B had suicidal thoughts for the alleged defamations of Tasha K
Cardi-B She declared before a judge that due to the accusations that the ‘influencer’ Tasha K made in 2018 and 2019, suicidal thoughts crossed her mind and she did not feel that she deserved to be a mother. In addition, she said that she suffered from fatigue, weight loss, migraines and anxiety.
On Thursday, January 13, a hearing was held where the rapper, of Dominican origin, took the stand to give her statement in the lawsuit she filed against the “youtuber” in November 2021 for defamation and harassment.
“I felt extremely suicidal”said the singer regarding what the alleged accusations of Tasha K caused her, who assured in her videos published between 2018 and 2019, that Cardi B had sexually transmitted diseases, was a “prostitute” and unfaithful to her husband Offset.
Cardi B did not feel worthy of being a mother
” I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” the “I Like It” singer added in court, TMZ reported.
The controversy arose when she was pregnant with her first-born Kulture, for which she felt that “I didn’t deserve my daughter”.
According to the news portal, the rapper’s lawyer questioned her about what she thought of Tasha after seeing the publications: “I felt that only a demon I could do that sh—” and apologized for using profanity on the dais.
What does Cardi B accuse Tasha Kebe of?
The documents of the lawsuit filed by Cardi B indicate that the ‘youtuber’ assured that it was “prostitute”, he had been unfaithful to Offet, used cocaine and had contracted herpesas well as the papilloma virus.
According to the rap star, the alleged “degrading and harassing” testimonies began when she was pregnant with Kulture, assuring that it would be ” a girl with special needs“, Explains People.
” Kebe became obsessed with defaming and harassing (to Cardi). In the 16 months prior to the lawsuit, Kebe posted at least 38 videos about the rapper,” the lawsuit states.
Tasha Kebe denies the accusations
The ‘influencer’ denied the accusations filed against her and tried to file a lawsuit “for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress”, pointing out that Cardi B spoke ill of her publicly, which ended in a series of threats. But the judge dismissed the accusationsRolling Stone magazine reported.
“Kebe has not presented any evidence to show that the plaintiff (Cardi B) was in fact the one who threatened her or that she was made to feel that she was going to be hurt,” Judge William M. Ray II explained.