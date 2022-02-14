Cardi B confesses in XXL that they pay her less for being “a minority girl” | Famous
“Sometimes I feel like a company might look at, you know, a girl like me, an ethnic minority girl like me. I am an ethnic minority girl and I am from the neighborhood and all of that, and they could say, ‘Oh, we could offer you a two million advance.’ And the company, because of you, is probably going to win. […] 50 million, 100 million (dollars), and one settles for two million because they believe that one is so desperate for that money that they only have to give two million, “he said.
This complaint is significant because it makes them one of the biggest celebrities in the hip-hop world.
Cardi B is the first woman to win a GRAMMY for best rap album. She received this award in 2019 for ‘Invasion of Privacy’.
“I hate to focus everything on race because race does exist. Race is real, but I hate when sometimes people just want to see everything from a racial point of view. It’s like, sometimes you see that race really has repercussions and things like that because I’ve seen some ‘influencers’ who are not, you know, like me. White influencers. And they are making a lot of money. And I am an integral artist and there are other artists that I know how much they pay them, ”she pointed out.
The 28-year-old artist said that seeing this, she has decided to do everything possible to earn what she deserves.
“I’ve been doing research now, so hard, and it’s like, Damn, motherfuckers…they’re scamming like crazy. And that’s why I say, ‘I’m going to win everything I deserve,’” he said.
The key to negotiating an appropriate charge, he continued, is to know how much the company is going to earn from the project that involves it.
“I feel like if someone wants to hire me, I know they’re going to make a lot of money from me. I feel that those two million, or three million, that is, sometimes about five million, because I get contracts of five, 10 million. I feel that, one must earn three times what he does. The reason I have more and more money is because they’re looking at the amounts I’ve made for other companies and they’re like, ‘Oh, she’s made this kind of money. I’m going to offer you a little more’, but, it’s like, how much is the total? Because I want to be a part of that total amount,” she said.
Powerful lesson from the past
“I am all woman and I am winning awards from black people and I am winning more than black people. On my album I have a song that says ‘none of the blacks is making what I made on my last job.’ And I really could have said, ‘none of the bitches are making what I made with my last job,’ but it was really like, ‘none of you motherfuckers… are making what I make,'” she said.
“I feel so powerful being a woman that I don’t give a damn… if you call me a rapper or a woman,” she said. “Yes I am a woman”.
In 2017, he said, she was so afraid that her pregnancy would affect her career that he ordered his agents to accept whatever was offered.
“I’m not going to lie, I was very, very, very scared. Everyone was very, very scared and even the record label people were like, ‘no, it’s going to be okay,’ but I could tell they were scared,” she said. “I used to be very sleepy when I was pregnant. She’d pick me up, throw up, and then she’d say, ‘OK, I’m going to brush my teeth and I’m going to go into the booth because I’m running out of time. I knew I couldn’t get past April because my belly was growing and I wasn’t going to be able to make music videos,” she recalled.
“I was scared. She told my people, ‘take any offer. I don’t give a fuck. Accept them. Accept them. Accept them. I will accept them right now. I need to make money.’ And it worked,” she pointed out.