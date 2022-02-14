Cardi B and Offset get their wedding date tattooed for Valentine’s Day

¡Cardi-B She is proving that she is good at everything! In a new episode of her original Facebook Watch show Cardi Tries, which was uploaded last Friday, the 29-year-old “Rumors” rapper tried her hand at tattooing for the first time, using her husband Offset as her first canvas. official human.

It will interest you: Jennifer Lopez reveals the early gift for Valentine’s Day that Ben Affleck gave her

“Hey guys, I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband,” she explains in a clip before the episode. “I’m going to get him a tattoo, you know, I want to do something really special, so make sure you watch this episode where Set and I get tattooed.”

After the pair walk into the tattoo shop that Offset, 30, frequents, Cardi breaks the news to him that she not only wants to get inked with him, but she wants to get tattooed herself.

“You’re supposed to trust me, I’m your wife!” Cardi says, to which Offset cheekily replies, “I trust you, but honey, you can’t draw.”

After doing a couple of practice rounds in tattooable faux fur while being coached by Offset’s tattoo artist, Nico Hurtado, Cardi then tattoos the numbers of her wedding date, 9/20/17, on Offset’s hand.

“Actually, I did quite well!” says Cardi excited and proud. “What can’t I do? I could do everything. I could put my mind to something and I really can do it!”

While Offset seems happy with his new ink when it comes to tattooing his wife of more than four years, Cardi is a little more apprehensive than the “Bad and Boujee” artist; however, the end result turned out beautiful, and the couple now have matching hand tattoos that hold a very special meaning.

It should come as no surprise that Cardi wanted to venture into the world of tattoos, as in January, the Hustlers actress revealed on Twitter that she was thinking about getting a new tattoo in honor of her two sons.

Read on: Rihanna shows off her baby bump alongside A$AP Rocky in matching outfits at Fenty Beauty event

“Random, but… I’m 1% close to getting my kids’ names tattooed on my face too… I really want to!” wrote the singer, who also shares two children with Offset.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has also apparently been getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit recently, as she debuted a heart-shaped hairstyle on Wednesday before the holiday, asking her Instagram followers, “My hair : yes or no? do you go to the club with your hair like that?