Capcom launches a mysterious new countdown website

We bring a curious news that is related to one of the most prominent video game companies in the market. We are talking in this case about Capcom and a mysterious countdown.

Capcom Countdown

In this case, we have been able to learn that the company has launched a new website where it shows a countdown. This will end on February 20 at 9:00 pm PT / February 21 at 12:00 am ET / February 21 at 6:00 am Spanish peninsular time / all schedules here. For now there are no more details nor is it known what will be announced when the countdown reaches 0, so we will be attentive.

You can access the website here.

What do you think? Do you think anything will be announced for Nintendo Switch? We read you in the comments.

Nintendo Switch transforms to suit your situation and lets you play the titles you want even when you don’t have much time. It is a new era in which you do not have to adapt your life to video games: now it is the console that adapts to your life. Enjoy your games when you want, where you want and how you want! Three game modes TV mode Gather everyone in front of one screen and enjoy the game together. Place the console on the Nintendo Switch dock to play in high definition on the TV. desktop mode Share the screen, share the fun. Open the console support to share the screen and have a great time with multiplayer games. portable mode Take a splendid screen with you wherever you go. Play with the Joy-Con controls embedded in the console, and take it wherever you want.

Via. Source.