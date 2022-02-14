CANTABRIA.-IDIVAL holds the International Forum on Precision Medicine until June

SANTANDER, 14 (EUROPE PRESS)

Starting this Monday, February 14, the Valdecilla Research Institute (IDIVAL) is organizing the International Forum on Precision Medicine, which will take place in nine specific modules that will last until mid-June.

In collaboration with the main scientific societies of the country, more than 60 international institutions in the sector and the promotion of a dozen large pharmaceutical companies, this forum will address the challenges posed by personalized medicine and the individualized treatment of patients, one of the main focuses of clinical research worldwide.

The forum, aimed at national and international clinicians, researchers, managers and support staff, seeks to be a meeting for reflection and debate. In the first part of the program and individually, some of the main challenges of precision medicine will be addressed, such as rheumatology, genomics, health economics, transplantation, robotic surgery, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, clinical psychology, and biobanks and biological samples.

The program includes more than a hundred talks, given by internationally renowned experts, who will analyze the advances in the different disciplines and try to define a map of the current situation, in which the great expectations of precision medicine are identified.