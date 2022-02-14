Brock Lesnar: ‘I don’t give a fuck about being in the WWE Hall of Fame’



Since his return in 2012, Brock Lesnar has become one of the most important fighters in WWE. “The Beast” has garnered many titles and achievements: 6-time world champion, Money in the Bank winner, Royal Rumble winner, etc. Also, he was the one who ended the legendary streak of Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Lesnar has all the ballots to be a future WWE Hall of Famer, although it doesn’t seem like he cares too much about getting that recognition. The wrestler was recently invited to “The Pat McAfee Show”, where his presenter brought up the recent list of wrestling Mount Rushmore offered by Seth Rollins just a few days ago, asking him about the fighters he has respect for. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“I don’t really care, and I don’t give a f**k. I’m serious, I don’t, Like I don’t give a fuck if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I’ve done, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is that I’m a good person, I’m a good father, this kind of thing. That is what is important to me. The Mount Rushmore of Wrestling… there are a lot of guys… as if this is a business to make money. In agreement? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be making a podcast if you weren’t winning…just like the world spins…it’s all about spinning dollar bills.



I feel lucky to be able to stay on top and be part of a company that Vince McMahon helped elevate and be part of this PPV (Elimination Chamber).”

Lesnar will be part of the WWE Championship match inside the elimination chamber next Saturday, February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber. His rivals will be the current champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles. “The Beast” is aiming to make it to WrestleMania 38 as champion, where he could have a title vs. title match with Roman Reigns.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.