Breakups, disappointments and betrayals: 5 movies without happy endings

Make your pororó, turn on your TV, get comfortable, and enjoy your single life with these 5 movies.

The day of love has arrived and everywhere you surely saw how couples celebrate this special date, fun, original and romantic details are everywhere, but who takes care of singles on these dates?

If you don’t have a partner, we have prepared a list of 5 movies to watch during the most romantic day of the year. They are not romantic comedies or films with happy endings, but you will fill your screen with breakups, disappointments, betrayals, suspense, and even love that kills.

Make an appointment with yourself and enjoy being single, because as they say: “it’s better to be alone than…” If you have a partner you can also watch these movies, because they are really spectacular. This list was taken from the specialized magazine Garbos.

500 days of Summer

Tom, a greeting card writer and hopeless romantic, is totally shocked when his girlfriend, Summer, suddenly dumps him. He analyzes the 500 days they spent together to try to discover where their love relationship failed and in the process, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life.

marriage story

Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) is an actress who left a promising career in commercial film to work in the theater company of her husband Charlie (Adam Driver), a booming theater director whom she is now divorcing. With an overwhelming chemistry and a son in common, the love story of this couple will break completely, even having to resort to lawyers and courts.

closer

It focuses on the romantic relationships between four characters: Dan (Jude Law), an aspiring novelist who writes obituaries for a living, Alice (Natalie Portman), a stripper, Anna (Julia Roberts), a photographer, and Larry ( Clive Owen), a dermatologist. Four egotistical characters, misfits,

they establish a connection held by sentimental and lustful longings.

gone girl

On the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) reports that his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) has mysteriously disappeared. But soon police and media pressure makes Nick’s portrait of domestic bliss begin to falter. Also, his strange behavior makes him a suspect, and everyone begins to wonder if Nick killed his wife.

birds of prey

Following the events of Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn is abandoned by the Joker, trying to seek her emancipation. When Cassandra Cain, a girl who is dedicated to stealing, comes across a diamond that originally belonged to the Bertinelli family, crime boss Black Mask becomes interested in the diamond and Harley ends up making an alliance with Black Canary, Huntress and Renée Montoya to help protect the girl.