Boy killed his 2-year-old sister because he wanted to play ‘Fortnite’ in reality

According to police reports and what was reported by the 5-year-old minor to his mother, he took the special 38-caliber revolver to play as in the “Fornite” video game, pointed it at his 2-year-old sister Alondra and shot her in the the head, then fired once more, injuring her 40-year-old father Miguel. The girl was taken to the Red Cross but lost her life due to the impact.

The events occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, February 13, the father was working at the Insurgentes tire shop located on the boulevard of the same name and at the height of the Los Álamos neighborhood, and reported that the minor took the weapon from a tool store, which served as protection for the business.

Hearing the noise, she went to see what was happening and she saw her injured daughter, and she was also shot in the upper left extremity, she took her daughter in her arms and they went to the Red Cross facilities in the Los Santos neighborhood.

They point out that the 5-year-old boy mentioned that it was common to play with guns with his sister with guns like in the Fornite video game but with fake bullets.

Municipal police officers went to the business located on Insurgentes Boulevard and with the authorization of one of the owners they entered, located the weapon inside and also gave way to the team of the State Attorney General’s Office, who is investigating the case.

