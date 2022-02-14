Blackstone and Apollo bet on production houses

Private equity giants like Apollo and Blackstone, are investing in Hollywood production companies with the intention of benefiting from the 115 billion dollars (mdd) annually, which the American streaming services invest in new television programs and movies.

These investors are betting that the fierce demand for new TV series will continue for many years. “Streaming continues to grow and drives incredible demand for premium scripted content,” said David Sambur, co-head of Apollo.

Apollo bought a $760 million stake in Legendarythe film studio behind Dune and Godzilla, while Blackstone has pledged to spend more than $2bn to create a new production company run by former Disney executives.

Private capital entered the game at the same time that lInvestors analyze the sustainability of streaming as a business model. Netflix, DisneyWarnerMedia and others spend unprecedented amounts of money to power their services.

Most of them are losing money because the business is very expensive. But yesu loss is the gain of anyone who offers content for those platforms. There has never been more money available to fund new shows, entertainment executives said.

Both Apollo and Blackstone are investing heavily in companies that can function as “arms dealers” for streamers, channeling content to meet your demand.

Blackstone executives believe that, by create an independent production startup in a market dominated by large conglomerates, they can act with greater agility. “The way content is produced, distributed and consumed has changed radically,” said Joe Baratta, director of Blackstone.

The company, called Candle, last year bought Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, in an operation valued at 900 million dollars. The deal caught the attention of Hollywood executives for its valuation, which was about seven times Hello Sunshine’s 2020 revenue of just $65 million.

“All of these businesses are low on capital and cash generating,” Baratta said, adding that Candle is already making “high returns” and will continue to pursue acquisitions. “It’s like it’s the best M&A advisory business. It works by leveraging people, credibility, reputation and talent.”

Blackstone, which is building Candle to eventually list on public markets or sold to a larger media company, it has also invested billions of dollars in film sets within its real estate business, another move by the company to take advantage of the production frenzy.

“In the next few years, everything is going to be restructured in terms of who is left standing,” said a veteran Hollywood executive.

