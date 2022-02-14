Bianca Belair wants to be WWE Tag Team Champion with Rihanna

Bianca Belair will be one of the fighters who enters the Elimination Chamber of Elimination Chamber 2022 for a fight for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. Last year he was next to Sasha Banks stellar on the first night of the great event. For now it is unknown if she will repeat the experience in 2022 but it seems the best placed to see the faces with Becky Lynch in “The Showcase of the Immortals”; the Irish will be at the Saudi Arabia show exposing the title against Lita.

► Bianca Belair’s proposal to Rihanna

That said, “The EST of WWE” is not only thinking about the red brand belt but also about being crowned in the tag team division, as revealed in his recent interview with Metro. Although it must be borne in mind that points to Rihanna as the partner he would like to have, so it doesn’t look like he’s going to get the chance anytime soon. It is worth mentioning that Bianca Belair reached an agreement with the fashion brand Fenty, started by the singer. Could it happen in the future? The former SmackDown Champion launches the proposal.

“I’m a big fan of RihannaI love Fenty Beauty and have always thought that being a WWE Superstar, makeup is a very important part of what we do, our characters and our presence.

“Listen, let’s go to the ring, we have a full face of makeup, but we are struggling! I was in the Royal Rumble for 56 minutes and at the end, the lipstick was still intact, you know, sometimes my eyelashes fall out! But it’s a perfect collaboration.”