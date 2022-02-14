Betis beat Levante to consolidate third place in LaLiga

The Betis did not spare (2-4) a I raised almost evicted in a match that he resolved with three goals in the first half and in which he showed his good timing and goalscoring ability without giving the Valencian team a chance not even when the locals shortened the difference to 2-3 at the beginning of the restart .

The Betis He was superior and, above all, very effective in the first half, against Levante who could not reply, failed to score several times and only did so shortly before the break when they were already losing 0-3.

After the break 1-3, it soon became 2-3, but immediately a free kick from Fekir made it 2-4, after which the Sevillian team tried to control the ball and slow down the game.

A snatch of Nabil Fekir Almost from midfield, it culminated with a shot from outside the area and his hard shot hit Miramón’s back to dislodge goalkeeper Dani Cárdenas, who was unable to avoid the goal that opened the scoring.

After the goal, Levante tried to press a little higher, but it was difficult for them to steal the ball against a solid Betis that only saw their goal compromised in the first 25 minutes in a free kick by José Luis Morales that Rui Silva sent to a corner.

But Alessio Lisci’s team once again showed off their defensive weakness and after 28 minutes Manuel Pellegrini’s team scored again to put land in the middle of the scoreboard after a header by Pezzella that crashed into the post, but that Edgar took advantage of the rebound to score with hardly any opposition.

Betis took control of the match against Levante, who were very nervous in defense and were not able to get the most out of any of their approaches. In addition, the Valencian team saw with the Portuguese Rubén Vezo he had to leave the field injured.

Although the Betis team struck again with a third goal four minutes before the break through William Carvalho, on this occasion the local team did respond with a goal in the following action through Dani Gómez.

The start of the second half was exciting. If Dani Gómez saw the door in the first minute of this period to reduce the rival advantage even more, the one who responded immediately was Fekir in the 48th minute with the fourth goal for his team.

After the brilliant start, the match entered a phase of exchange of blows and with arrivals of both teams to the opposite areas.

But it was Betis that was closer to fifth place than Levante to third with a series of approaches to the area in which Cárdenas successfully intervened to repel shots from Rodri, Borja Iglesias and Fekir.

In addition, the picture got even worse for Levante as Roberto Soldier was sent off in the 73rd minute when he had only been on the pitch for seven minutes.

In the final stretch of the game and with their numerical superiority, Betis dedicated themselves to controlling the game to consolidate a new victory as a visitor against Levante who in the last stages of the match tried to get closer on the scoreboard but without success.

