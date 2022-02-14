Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s gift for JLo | People | Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez received a sweet surprise from Ben Affleck the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

the actress of Marry me revealed over the weekend that her boyfriend had created a custom music video for her song on my way from his new movie “as an early Valentine’s Day gift” to her.

In the almost 4 minute long video, various shots of Affleck49 years old, and Lopez52, from her first relationship between 2002 and 2004 intertwine in Lopez’s original music video for on my waywhich premiered in December. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it can actually last forever,” Lopez explained. “This really melted my heart.”

The actress-singer also told fans that the video is “very special and personal” and that she “normally” would only have shared it with her ‘inner circle.'”

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002 shortly after they started dating, but eventually called it quits in January 2004. The couple reconnected in the spring of 2021.

Jennifer Lopez reveals why her relationship with Ben Affleck ended in 2004

Earlier this month, Lopez hinted at the couple’s plans for Valentine’s Day, which she says included going to Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, the day before Feb. 14. Indeed, the well-known Bennifer couple was filmed dancing in the stands during the game.

Affleck and Lopez’s big night at the game comes after Lopez opened up about why doesn’t see their rekindled relationship ending again, in an interview with rolling stone published in early February.

Dressed as a bride, Jennifer Lopez went with Ben Affleck to the premiere of ‘Marry Me’

“I don’t think we would have gotten back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she said of the potential breakup. “We feel that what we find again is much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives (what to share, what not to share) is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and wisdom that we have gained over time. of the years”.