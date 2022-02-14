Ben Affleck surprises Jennifer Lopez for Valentine’s Day

the day has come. Loved by some, hated by others, the February 14th is marked on the calendar of the whole world as the day of Valentine’s Day.

The most famous celebrity couples always take the opportunity to bring out the heavy artillery on the occasion of the day of love and celebrate this important date, leaving their partners and their fans amazed.

There are those who conquer with romantic details and those who decide to throw the house out the window and do boast of wasteif it can be in social networks better, a very Kardashian gesture.

But nevertheless, Ben Affleck has never been too given to exhibitionism and has preferred to anticipate the date and surprise Jennifer Lopez with a gift worthy to melt even the hardest heart.

JENNIFER REVEALS BEN’S SURPRISE

Jennifer Lopez She has not been able to avoid sharing with all her followers the nice detail that her boy has had towards her.

“This seriously melted my heart”began and announced to his fans that he was going “to share with you something very special and personal that I would normally only share with my inner circle.

That something very special was none other than the great idea Ben Affleck had to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The actor has mounted a video where they can be seen pictures of the two together when they began their relationship in the early 2000s. The video is accompanied by the song, ‘On my way’from the new movie by Jennifer Lopez ‘Marry me’.

Although it begins with the beginning of their relationship, the images that make up the video end today, specifically with a selfie of the couple kissing during this second chance who are living from the spring of 2021.

The singer has been left speechless by Ben’s great gesture and has explained what this ‘detail’ means to her: ” It’s an early gift from Ben for Valentine’s Day.. See him got me thinking about true love’s journeyits unexpected twists and that when it’s real, can really last forever“, a few words that show their great commitment in this second chance that life has given them.

JENNIFER LOPEZ TALKS ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Even if the couple prefers to keep the details of their relationship privatefrom time to time they have no problem talking about their love publicly.

Ben Affleck has done it on several occasions and now it has been Jennifer the last to speak.

” We feel that what we found again is much more importantand how we protect that and how we live our lives (what to share and what not to share) is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and wisdom that we have gained over the years,” he stated earlier this month, adding: ” It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance. Before we were naive and it spoiled us a bit. We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very mindful of those things. We are very protective because it is a very beautiful time for all of us“.