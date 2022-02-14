‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks Discusses Her Audition With Will Smith

Jabari Banks knew he was close to landing the lead role of Will in “Bel-Air,” the drama version of the ’90s comedy series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his confidence began to wane when he was asked to do an additional audition by Zoom with director Morgan Cooper, reported the AP agency.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what he wants to see, but I’m going to give him everything I’ve got,'” the 23-year-old actor recalled in a recent interview. “I said, ‘I’m going to drop everything at that audition.'”

Banks found a quiet spot (a friend’s closet) and started the session. On the screen he saw a very familiar face staring back at him: Will Smith. “I didn’t think he was real. I wondered, ‘is it going to be a pre-recorded video?’ The image of him was so clear.”

let them join the party

But it wasn’t a recorded video; it was Smith himself, who rose to fame as Will Banks in the original series.

“He was like, ‘I want to congratulate you, you got the role of Will in ‘Bel-Air,'” Banks said. And then, with characteristic exuberance of his, he ordered her to invite whoever was with him to join the Zoom session.

“He was like, ‘Where’s everybody?’” recalled Banks, who replied that he thought it was an audition. “He said, ‘Go get them.’ So a lot of my friends met Will.” And that’s how Banks became the (new) Prince of Bel-Air.

“One day at a time”

The parallels between Smith and Banks seem tailor-made for Hollywood. Like Smith, Banks is from West Philly. He’s also a musician working on his own EP — he claims a mix of R&B, hip hop and alternative genres — and plans to release it later this year.

Banks said he’s taking this big opportunity “one day at a time,” citing an anecdote from Smith’s autobiography, “Will,” in which the actor recounts his father giving him and his brother the task of build a wall brick by brick.

“I’ve been following that motto and living my day to day life that way,” Banks said. “Bel-Air,” currently available on Peacock, immediately received a two-season deal.

The series was conceived by Cooper, a Kansas City filmmaker who grew up loving “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He believed that the premise could still work today, but reflecting these times.

In “Bel-Air,” Will Banks, a 16-year-old college basketball star, is playing on a court when he gets into a fight with a local gang. The situation quickly escalates and Banks is arrested. Once he is released, his mother takes him directly to the airport to catch a flight to Los Angeles, where he will stay with his uncles and cousins ​​in a safer place. He will go to school there until things calm down.

The theater fell in love

In real life, Banks found himself at a crossroads his freshman year of high school. He loved basketball, but his low grades made him ineligible to play.

His mother told him that he should find something to do after school, so he joined a theater group. It was there that she fell in love with acting.

Now Banks hopes to meet more black performers who can help him navigate show business.

“I would love to work with LaKeith Stanfield, I am a huge fan of his. I’m a big fan of Denzel (Washington). I would love to work with Daniel Kaluuya and Sterling K. Brown, Damson Idris. These are all artists that I look up to,” he expressed.