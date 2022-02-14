Because of fear? The reason why Emma Watson does not take photos with her fans

Emma Watson became an international star after making his film debut at the age of 11 with the film Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Without a doubt, playing Hermione Granger earned the actress, who today turns 31, a site on the so-called Hollywood Walk of Fame; however, fame is not always a cake walk.











Dealing with popularity has been difficult for the protagonists of Harry Potteras they themselves have stated on several occasions, such is the case of Daniel Radcliffewho declared in 2020 that his participation in the saga led him to have alcohol problems.

The popularity of Emma Watson it led him to win fans all over the world; However, the actress made the decision not to continue taking photos with her followers, as she revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“For me, it’s the difference between having a chance to have a life and not,” Emma Watson said of her fan encounters.

But, his reasons go further, as he explained that “if someone takes a photo of me and posts it, in two seconds they have created a map of the exact place where I am within a radius of 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m hanging out with. I just can’t deliver that kind of information.”

However, the British actress pointed out that she found a better way to live with her followers. She stated that instead of a photo, she offers her fans a talk or an autograph.

“I gave themigo: ‘I’ll sit here and answer every Harry Potter question you have, but I can’t give you a picture,'” he said.

Emma Watson has an excellent relationship with her fans around the world, but avoiding taking photos with them is a way to avoid persecution from the paparazzi and media harassment.

