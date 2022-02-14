Bayonetta 3 will not have “Nintendo restrictions”, says Hideki Kamiya – Nintenderos

We bring a new message that has been recently known and is related to one of the most anticipated titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Bayonetta 3 and its absence of restrictions.

Bayonetta 3, no restrictions

Apparently the vice president of PlatinumGames, Hideki Kamiya, has confirmed that this title will not include any restrictions related to Nintendo. This was shared in a recent meeting with IGN Spain.

Below you can find his words:

When we released the previous trailer, some fans thought that working with Nintendo put some kind of restriction on creative expression, but that is absolutely not the case. This is going to be a very Bayonetta-style Bayonetta game. At the beginning of the trailer, viewers could be confused about what game it was, and then we introduced some enemies, and it still wasn’t clear, and then Bayonetta came along. I think the fact that we were able to pull off this teaser in the trailer shows that the new game has its own color. Bayonetta 3 looks a bit different, and includes some new types of gameplay. As for Nintendo content, [como trajes de personajes etc,]We already did a lot of that in Bayonetta 2, so it wouldn’t be much fun to repeat ourselves every time.

As you can see, he has made it clear. What do you think about it? Get our full coverage of the game here.

The premise of the game

The witch is back! Bayonetta 3 will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022. The reveal trailer showcases all the action from this stylish sequel, Bayonetta’s new look, and new mechanics like Bayonetta’s ability to control demons.

Fountain. Fountain.