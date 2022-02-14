Batman Theory: Joel Schumacher’s Movies Were Movies Within Movies

Maybebatmanforever Y batman & Robin have found a new life today as unintentional comedies and movies so bad they’re good. However, fans of superheroes, especially those of the trilogy of The dark knight by Christopher Nolan, they do not see them with good eyes. But what if there’s a canon explanation for why they’re so ridiculous?

An online theory suggests that the last two films in the film series that began with Batman of 1989 did not really happen, but were fictional adventures told within that universe in the form of cinema. He explains that shortly after the events of Batman returns, Bruce Wayne reveals his identity as Batman. Some time later, the rights to his life story and his alter ego are bought, giving rise to the two films by Joel Schumacher. Now what Flash returns Michael Keaton to the role of the Caped Crusader and seems to erase the other two movies from canon, there’s a chance this theory is plausible and worth exploring further.

Bruce Wayne reveals himself as Batman

By the end of the second entry in Tim Burton’s Batman universe, Gotham City had already been through two major threats. One of two things may have occurred: either an identity-revealing event similar to that of Batman: Arkham KnightEither the weight Bruce Wayne had to bear became too much and he decided to give it all up. After all, many of his enemies exist solely because of Batman’s actions. The 1989 Joker is a good example of this.

One way or another, your identity becomes public. This, of course, creates a media storm that ultimately leads to the making of a movie about his life and exploits as the Dark Knight. However, being a fictional product within a fictional universe, it is easy to believe that it will end up becoming an over-the-top piece of cinematic entertainment.

Movies based on Batman are made

It’s not a new concept for Warner Bros. to exist within their own movies. The company could exist within the Burtonverse and have acquired the rights to make a movie based on the lives of Bruce Wayne and Batman. The company hires Joel Schumacher to direct, with Val Kilmer and George Clooney to play the billionaire vigilante. But these films are not documentaries. Instead, they are action-packed superhero movies. This is the 90s, after all, so the media giant will want to make the movie as commercial as possible by creating all sorts of products related to it. To make the story more familiar, it introduces a new character that younger audiences can connect with: Robin.

Since audiences are already familiar with Wayne’s tragic past, they merely allude to his backstory in batmanforever. They also make the Riddler and Two-Face as wacky as possible in a callback to the real-life Joker, which explains the film’s common criticism that Jim Carrey’s portrayal is a more exaggerated version of the Jack Nicholson character. It might also explain why Billy Dee Williams didn’t play Harvey Dent again. The massive success of this film immediately leads to the sequel, batman and robinin which the study redoubles the folksy tone and the marketing of toys.

The Dark Knight Returns

The failure of Schumacher’s second film likely led the Warner Bros. universe to shut down the franchise. Batman, just like in real life. But this time there is no reboot that brings the superhero back to life. In his place, Bruce Wayne himself takes up the mantle at some point in his later years, setting up his appearance in the next film. of flash.

Now that Michael Keaton is going to reprise his role as Batman in FlashIt will be interesting to see what his incarnation of the character has done over the years. Perhaps his exploits with the Riddler and Mr. Freeze never happened and the sequels in the comics are the canon continuation. Or maybe he hung up the cloak and those fictional in-universe movies were produced, prompting him to don the hood once more to redeem himself. Be that as it may, fans are eager to see this version of the character that changed superhero movies forever in 1989.

While this may all just be a theory, it’s a fun way for fans to reexamine the last two films in the original series and accept Burton’s films as absolutes. Hopefully, a new point of view will draw people closer to those “bad” movies instead of ignoring their existence altogether. In any case, no one can deny the mindless fun that can be had with batmanforever Y batman and robin.