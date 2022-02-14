At 90, John Williams, the creator of the music for Star Wars and Jaws, retires – Tvshow – 02/14/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

At the start of the pandemic, when film production ground to a halt and recording studios closed, John Williamsthe famed Hollywood composer and conductor, found himself, for the first time in his nearly seven-decade career, without a movie to worry about.

This was shattering for Williams’ highly ritualized world with his mornings spent studying movie scenes and improvising on his Steinway, a turkey sandwich and a glass of Perrier at noon, and afternoons spent reviewing work.

But in the months that followed, Williams came to enjoy her freedom. He had time to compose a violin concerto, immerse himself in scores of Mozart, Beethoven and Brahmsand take long walks on a golf course near his home in Los Angeles.

Now the movie industry is back, and Williams, who turned 90 on Tuesday, is once again at the piano producing. That is pencil, paper and stopwatch in hand.

But Williams, whose music pervades popular culture to a degree unsurpassed by any other contemporary composer, is at a crossroads. Tired of the limitations of cinema (deadlines, the need for brevity, competition with blaring sound effects, half a year of work), he said that he will soon be moving away from cinema.

“I don’t want to make movies anymore. Six months at my age is a long time,” she said.

In his next phase, he plans to focus more intently on another passion: writing concertos, of which he already has dozens. He has visions of another piece for an old collaborator (cellist Yo-Yo Ma), and is planning his first piano concerto.

“I’m much happier,” he said.

However, the legacy of his more than 100 film scores—those of starwars, Shark Y Harry Potteramong them—remain giants, not to mention their fanfares and hymns like those for the Olympics and the 100th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty.

“He wrote the soundtrack of our lives,” said the conductor Gustavo Dudamel, a friend. “When we listen to a John tune, we go back to a time, to a taste, to a smell. All our senses go there.

Williams’ music comes from an era of Hollywood blockbusters, when crowds flocked to theaters to be transported to another world. She instilled in each audience member the same terror of a menacing shark and a collective elation at seeing spaceships take off.

The pandemic has robbed Hollywood of some of that magic. But Williams fans say her music, with its appeal that cuts across cultures and generations, is an antidote to the isolation of the moment.

“We need it more now than we’ve ever needed it before,” he said. hans zimmeranother great film composer.

The last of its kind.

Williams, present in the industry since the 1950s, with 52 nominations for the Academy Awards – a figure second only to Walt Disney – and five Oscars, recognizes that he could be the last of his kind in Hollywood. Grand and complex orchestral scores, rooted in European romanticism, are becoming increasingly rare. Now everything is synthesized.

“I feel like I’m sitting on the edge of something,” he said, “and change is happening.”

Inside his office at Universal Studios Hollywood, Williams is surrounded by memorabilia: a miniature bust of Beethoven, old movie posters chosen by steven spielberg and a doll of a dinosaur, a nod to Jurassicpark, another of his works, watch the piano.

At 90, he is wily and forceful, but soft-spoken and looks much like he has been known for the past 20 years: a black T-shirt, wispy eyebrows and a wispy white beard.

Born in New York, Williams became interested in composition as a teenager, fascinated by the orchestral scores and books that his father, a jazz drummer, brought home.

After working as a session pianist in Hollywood at the age of 20, he found work as a film and television composer. He made his debut at age 26, in 1958, in Daddy-O, a comedy about racing.

In 1974, when he was 42 years old, Williams suffered what he called “the tragedy of my life” when his first wife, actress Barbara Ruick, died suddenly.

“It taught me who I was and the meaning of my work,” he said, but added that the next few years were difficult and he struggled as a widowed father of three with a busy career. Released in 1977, Star Wars brought a new level of fame and ushered in a four-decade project of nine films, dozens of musical motifs and more than 20 hours of music.

In the 1970s, Williams’ work caught the attention of Steven Spielberg, then an aspiring filmmaker who was looking for someone who could write like an earlier generation of Hollywood composers: Max Steiner, Dimitri Tiomkin, Bernard Herrmann.

“He knew how to write a melody, and he knew how to support that melody with convincing and complex arrangements,” Spielberg said. “I haven’t heard anything like it since the old masters.”

The two began a partnership that has spanned half a century and more than two dozen movies, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park Y Sharkin which Williams’s two-note ostinato became a cultural phenomenon.

“When everyone came out and said Jaws scared them, it was Johnny who scared them,” Spielberg said. “His music of his was scarier than seeing the shark.”

george lucasthe creator of starwars, said that Williams was the “secret ingredient” of the franchise. While the two sometimes disagreed, he said Williams never hesitated to try new material, even when Lucas initially rejected his music for a well-known scene in which Luke Skywalker watch a sunset in the desert.

“Normally you have, with a composer, giant egos and you want to argue about everything, and say things like ‘I want it to be my score, not your score,’” Lucas said. “None of that existed with John.”

This year, he will complete what he hopes will be his final two films: The Fabelmans, loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood, and a fifth installment of Indiana Jones.

work on The Fabelmans it has been particularly emotional, he said, given its importance to Spielberg. On a recent day, he said, the director wept as Williams played several scenes on the piano.

Williams said he hoped The Fabelmans would be the pair’s final film collaboration, though he added that it was hard to say no to Spielberg, whom he considers a brother. (Spielberg, for his part, said Williams had promised to continue scoring for his movies indefinitely. “I’m cool with that,” he said.)

At the end of his film career, Williams is making time to pursue some lifelong dreams, including directing in Europe. Her works were once considered too commercial for some of the big concert halls. But when she made her debut with the Vienna Philharmonic in 2020, the musicians asked for photos and autographs.

Williams said he tries not to obsess over age, even as hundreds of ensembles around the world, in Japan, Australia, Italy and elsewhere, stage concerts to mark their anniversary. And she said that she does not fear death; she sees life as a dream, at the end of which we wake up.

“Music has been my oxygen,” he said, “and it has kept me alive, interested, busy and satisfied.”

Williams recalled a recent pilgrimage to St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Germany, where Bach once worked as a cantor. He listened intently as a pastor described efforts to protect the great composer’s remains during World War II and marveled at his dedication to preserving Bach’s legacy.

Leaving the church, he stopped. An organist was filling the large space with the theme of a Jurassic Park anthem.

Williams, beaming, turned to the pastor. “Now,” he told her, “I can die in peace.”