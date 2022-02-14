Ashton Kutcher turns 44 and that’s how his life has been so far

The actor made his debut in the artistic world for the first time in 1998 and managed to mark his territory in Hollywood almost immediately. Next, we tell you all the details.

Ashton Kutcher He is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and today he turns 44 years old. Despite the fact that he managed to conquer the audience, his appearances in the movies are less and less. From Spoiler, we tell you some details of his life

kutcher was born in 1978 in Cerdars Rapid, Iowa. He was first on the series ‘That ’70s Show’ where he met Mila Kunis, his current partner, in 1998. After this great success, she began her artistic career in the genre that would dominate her filmography, comedies, although especially romantic ones.

In 2011, he was in ‘My Boss’s Daughter’ where he was once again a success as ‘American Pie’. That same year she participated in ‘Just married’, more captivating than the previous one, although not highly valued by critics. That year, the actor and Brittany Murphy were nominated for Razzie Awards as worst couple, worst actor and worst actress.

In 2003, Kutcher produced and starred in his own MTV series called punk’d as host. The series includes hidden camera tricks for celebrities. Kutcher is also the executive producer of the reality show Beauty and the Geek, Adventures in Hollyhood (based on rap group Three 6 Mafia)The Real Wedding Crashers and the game show Opportunity Knocks.

In 2013, he plays Steve Jobs in the film jobs, showing his life based on his memories and his most outstanding historical events, with fictional events. His last big hit was The Ranchwhere he was from 2016 to 2020. There he played the role of Colt Bennett for 80 episodes.

What were your best movies?