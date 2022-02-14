[Artículo] The masterpiece of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxelong before announcing its DLC, it was already Nintendo Switch’s biggest hit. Between this version and the Wii U original, the racing title of the great N handily exceeds 50 million copies. More than 43 million of these, as we learned after the company’s latest sales report, belong to the Switch edition. Therefore, announce nearly 50 tracks as bonus contentwhich will also be included in the expansion of the online service, is such a good move that it can only be described as ‘master’.

The DLC of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will bring even more life to the game

The main aspect of this announcement is its extension in time. On a staggered basis, Nintendo will provide new content to the game until end of 2023. So the Switch player base of over 40 million players will have at least another two years full of tracks to enjoy. Both locally and online, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a game capable of offering endless hours of fun. Therefore, adding tracks to your circuit catalog will only cause players have even more content to access. In addition, these inclusions will be accompanied by new cups, as revealed by Nintendo.

Shortly after the announcement of the Direct we were able to meet the first additions of the DLC of mario kart 8. The Golden Mushroom and Rattlesnake Cups, previously unreleased in the game, will be the first to land on it. Each one will have 4 different circuits of up to 5 different platformsreason why they will debut soon 8 previously unreleased tracks. And, as you will see below these lines, the mobile title is the highlight of the first batch.

Boulevards of Paris, Tokyo Circuit Y ninja mansion will be the tracks of the mobile market that will come to Nintendo Switch. In turn, 3DS is the second platform that contributes the most, providing users of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the iconic toad circuit Y Mushroom Hills. Finally, with an extra circuit per system, we will have Mount Chocolate (N64), Coconut Center (Wii) and Celestial Garden (GBA). Without a doubt, in addition to its extension in time, the other most important value of this DLC is retrace the curves of many old acquaintances.

The game of Mario Kart definitive

Although nostalgia is a safe value, misusing it can be very expensive. However, Nintendo has shown that it knows how to get the most out of it. With the DLC of Mario Kart 8 Deluxethe company will provide users the chance to revisit some of your favorite tracks. Centro Cocotero, for example, has been one of the most celebrated returns. Also, knowing the first 8 circuits, many users have already started their own cabals and theories. Among these, some like Dolphin City or Pinball Waluigito name a few of the most cited examples, are common among player feedback.

With this move, Nintendo has shown the reasons why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is approaching 50 million players on Switch. Since its launch, the company has known how to treat users so that they are happy. Thanks to this treatment and, above all, to listening to their wishes, it has ended up giving them a DLC that will give them another hundred hours of fun. With such wise decisions, we can only be happy for the players who will enjoy them. What’s more, include this content in the online expansion It is a move that, in addition to adding value to the service, makes it almost mandatory to acquire it. From now to the end of 2023, almost for 2 years, the users of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will enjoy a DLC that will introduce you to (or transport you to) much-loved circuits. Without a doubt, little or nothing can be blamed on Nintendo with this maneuver.

And you, do you think it’s good that the company adds 48 new circuits with their respective cups? What track would you like to see make it to the game? We read you in the comments.