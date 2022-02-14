Are you unable to recognize your achievements?

At some point in their lives, more than 70 percent of the world’s population has suffered from impostor syndrome; that is, seven out of 10 people have believed that their achievements or triumphs are the product of “a stroke of luck” or the help of others, but not of their effort, ability, talent or creativity, said Laura Barrientos Nicolás, from the Faculty of Medicine (FM) of the UNAM.

Celebrities like Emma Watson, actress who played Hermione Granger, a character in the Harry Potter saga; Michelle Obama, lawyer and writer; Howard Schultz, founder of Starbucks; and Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the Moon, faced this psychological phenomenon.

Despite reliable evidence (diplomas, titles, trophies) and recognition at work, academically, publicly or from close people; these patients do not believe they have any merit. First discovered in women in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes, over time it was learned that it affects men equally.

Not considering themselves capable, they live vigilantly and fear that someone will discover that they have committed a “fraud”. Hence, they feel guilty and like “imposters”. Subjected to so much stress, these people are insecure. They may suffer from anxiety, depression and sadness, emotional disorders that affect their work, academic or professional performance.

Their inability to recognize their achievements prevents them from enjoying them as “own successes.” In addition, in patients who are perfectionists, anxiety can paralyze them and prevent them from finding the right solution to certain problems, or cause nervousness or alterations in assertiveness when “saying and doing,” said the member of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the FM.

Another characteristic is permanent dissatisfaction because what they do will never be enough. And they have the idea that they could have done something better, which leads to a loss of motivation: “why do I do this or that thing if I don’t reach the standards I set for myself?”.

Their “defensive pessimism” makes them mentalize or program themselves not to achieve what they set out to do. They anticipate thinking that something is not going to happen or they are not going to achieve it so that, if it does happen, they do not feel so hurt, the specialist abounded.

multifactorial phenomenon

This syndrome does not have a specific cause. Its origin is multifactorial: biological, psychological and social. Comparisons or overestimations in childhood (“your sister is better”, “you are not good at school” or, on the contrary, “you are a champion”), over time can lead to it. This situation, “not necessarily real”, is an irrational belief that does not allow the subject to have self-confidence, Barrientos Nicolás noted.

The type of personality and the own perception of what is success, failure, competition, can also cause it. And when it causes problems at an interpersonal, academic or work level, those who suffer from it should seek psychological support (of a cognitive-behavioral type), psychotherapy that will help them identify these types of erroneous beliefs so that they do not affect them, he pointed out.

The syndrome occurs more in people who suffer from affective problems of the depressive type, with generalized anxiety disorders and due to attention deficit and hyperactivity. If psychological treatment is not enough, Barrientos Nicolás recommended consulting a psychiatrist.

Who presents it?

Five subgroups of impostor syndrome are clinically recognized: that of perfectionists, who set expectations too high for themselves. However, even if they meet 99 percent of their goals, they will feel like failures, because that one percent makes them think they don’t have the ability or the competence to achieve perfection.

Another is that of the experts, who seek new training, certifications or diplomas because they do not assume they are competent. Faced with the opportunity of a job, they do not go until they are certain that they fully meet the requirements.

One more is that of the “natural genius”, who fall into the mental trap that if something was difficult for them “it means that I am not as good as others think”. That leads them to the misconception that they are impostors.

Individualists are added, who have the need to “do everything” so as not to think that they are a failure or a fraud. They are convinced that they must do various things, without asking for help, to be successful.

Likewise, superhumans, that is, those who strive every day, more than others, due to their need to succeed in all aspects. They want to be the best father, student, partner, in business, etc., and they suffer constant stress due to these self-demands.

