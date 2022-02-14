Apple TV +: these will be its main releases in the first half of 2022 | The platform bet

The succulent apples that you have prepared AppleTV+ for the first part of 2022 they left more than one to choke. A cluster of resounding names and visible faces (Nicole Kidman, Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson, Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway Kristen Wiig, Elisabeth Moss, among others) as the figurehead of the VOD platform strategy. It is clear that Tim Cook’s company has decided to play hard this yearstop being the open secret, the generator of a praised library -and that few see-, to gain positions in the streaming war.

The most valuable company in the world can afford to hold this marathon of the Entertainment Industry, a race that is showing the first signs of exhaustion among its competitors. On the other hand, its permanent offer of original productions responds to a need: unlike Paramount +, HBO or Disney +, Apple TV + does not have a content library sustained for decades. Here’s a sample of what was announced at the recent Television Critics Association conference:

– Lincoln’s Dilemma. Four episode docuseries about the iconic President of the United States narrated by Jeffrey Wright. 18th of February.

–Dear. Second season for the documentary series in which various icons and celebrities prepare to review their history. There are episodes dedicated to Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Laird Hamilton. March 1st.

–The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray. Samuel L Jackson headlines this production based on a novel by Walter Mosley. A man with senile dementia sets out to explore his past. March 11th.

– WeCrashed. The miniseries, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, recreates the history of the creators of the WeWork company. A chaotic link and the background of the fall of a digital unicorn. March 18th.

Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

–Pachinko. The platform was not going to miss the current rage for Asian fiction. to the sci-fi of dr brain it is followed by the intimate drama of this production about a forbidden love. March 25th.

– Slow Horses. International espionage thriller starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. A feverish look through the corridors of MI5. April 1st

–Roar. Second project for the service with Nicole Kidman (Oscar nominated for Being the Ricardos) as the maximum banner. Fiction offers a snapshot of different female stories marked by resilience. The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie and Issa Rae, among others. April 15.

– They Call Me Magic. The The Last Dance from magic johnson. The four-episode documentary focuses on the life and career of the iconic Los Angeles Lakers player. April 22.

–Shining Girls. drama led by Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale). A woman who is the victim of an assault begins to unite her story with that of other women who have been raped. Jamie Bell and Wagner Moura are part of the cast. April 29.

–Tehran. Second season of this thriller starring Glenn Close and Niv Sultan. The story centers on a Mossad agent and her dangerous operation in the capital of Iran. May 6th.

Comedies are for later Sunny with Rashida Jones Y Mrs American Pie starred by Kristen Wieg Y Laura Dern. There will also be room for a serial remake of presumed innocent (produced by David E. Kelley). The New Lookstarring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binochewill recreate the meteoric rise of Christian Dior and the decline of Coco Chanel.