Annoyed by the result against Necaxa and not by the Dávila-Ordiales issue

The coach avoided questions about his relationship with the new president, Jaime Ordiales, at all costs.

Necaxa took the victory from Blue Cross at the Azteca Stadium on matchday 5 of Liga MX, but the most anticipated thing after the match was to hear the coach at a press conference Juan Reynoso, who in recent days has been the center of controversy after the departure of Álvaro Dávila of the cement presidency.

And it is that after the reincorporation of Jaime Ordiales as the new president of the clubit was rumored that the Peruvian’s position on the bench would be on the tightrope and even that it was he who submitted his resignation as coach Cementero.

But it was not like that, Reynoso remains on the bench, but he made it clear that this issue was not the best to deal with after losing the undefeated and the possibility of being the general leader of the Table of Positions in the league.

“I am annoyed by the result, I think it is a bad time to speak, what has happened just now annoys me more than the other”, referring to the changes and departure of Dávila.

And although he was insistent on the subject, Reynoso did not deny the rumors, assuring that he is only an employee of the institution and that there are more important issues.

“I think we understand what the topic of football is about. The other thing is to get into a situation of talking too much, but today with the last thing we saw I’m not here to talk about anything else”

“It would be very easy to say if it affected us, And no, it’s not. There is no point in talking about that. We lost because they looked for it more,” added DT Azul.