Angelina Jolie imposes fashion with her daughter by wearing the same garment in different styles

The fashion opens up endless possibilities to combine clothes and accessories, because a same garment can be used with various plugins to give totally different styles that are perfect for best friends or for mother and daughter, as Angelina Jolie and Zahara recently did.

Recently, the actress and her daughter gave an important fashion lecture by wearing one of the trend clothes of 2022 that celebrities like Hailey Bieber or Bella Hadid have worn on more than one occasion in oversize sizes, that’s right, we refer to the blazer. Well, this piece has all the characteristics to turn an elegant look into a street style one and of course, there is no one better who manages to create this contrast than Angelina Jolie and Zahara.

And on more than one occasion they have made it clear, like last year when the young woman appeared at the premiere of “Eternals” with the same Elie Saab dress with which her mother caused a sensation in 2014.

Last week, during her visit to the United States Capitol on the occasion of her role as an activist, the protagonist of “Maleficent” appeared together with her daughter Zahara to show that one of the wardrobe essentials of this 2022 is the blazerbecause unimaginable looks can be created that, depending on the combination chosen, will be the image that is given to the world.

(Photo: @angelinajolie)

Define your style and achieve opposite looks with the same garment

Before starting, it is very important that you know what your style is when it comes to dressing, since this will allow you to choose the correct clothes and accessories to use in your look. Well, as we anticipated, in the models that we take as an example they stand out for one casual and one formal outfitwhich can be used in totally different situations.

The perfect example of this is seeing Angelina Jolie with a fitted black blazer which she combined with a dress of the same color and a belt at the waist to shape the body. While as accessories, she used stilettos, a handbag and a gold necklace and earrings to elevate the outfit.

On the other hand, her daughter Zahara showed that even on a visit to the Capitol you can wear a casual look with Converse sneakers, another of the basics that cannot be missing in any wardrobe. For her look, the young woman chose a short navy blue round neck dress over which she wore a coffee oversized blazer who became the main character. While as accessories he opted for a pair of rings and some very discreet earrings.

These combination ideas are ideal for those who are looking to combine their looks with someone else, or who are always looking to experiment with fashion and the styles that can be created through clothing.

