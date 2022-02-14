Angelina Jolie, her basic look with more elegant suit pants

Angelina Jolie has done it again. She has managed to conquer us with a new look that we have already taken good note of, but it has not only fascinated us, but all of Paris. With him, in addition, he adds a new “outfit” ideal to his style. The American actress has left us speechless when we see the outfit that she has chosen to tour the French capital with her children Shiloh, Zahara and Pax Jolie Pitt, which will undoubtedly be the style that we will all wear this fall. And it couldn’t be simpler and more elegant.

The interpreter, one of the most beautiful women and representative of the glamor and style of classic Hollywood, has a privileged position on the list of the best dressed. From red carpets to street style, Angelina always chooses looks that inspire millions of women around the world.

The basic and sober garments are the personal brand of Angelina Jolie. Forever commitment to timeless garments with a very limited range of colors -among which black, white and beige stand out- that always combine perfectly. An example of this is the outfit with which we have seen her on her last visit to Paris. An extremely elegant urban look, ideal for any occasion.

In this case, Jolie stood out for the French capital with a sophisticated styling, made up of basic garments that we all have in our closet. Although the most outstanding piece is the palazzo pants beige color, super elegant and fresh. Perfect for summer. The actress combined it with a cbasic white oversize t-shirt with a round neckline that gave it a casual touch, and stilettos cream-tone classics that we couldn’t like more.

In addition, he combined the set with a earth color handbag and chose to leave her hair loose with the natural waves that stylize her so much. We are sure that this outfit is going to be one of the favorites for next fall.

The most simple and elegant look of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie in high-waisted palazzo pants and basic T-shirt in Paris Marc Piasecki

Berzane Nasser/ABACA

Berzane Nasser/ABACA

Berzane Nasser/ABACA







