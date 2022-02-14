Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Price to Exceed $200,000 by the End of 2022

Bitcoin is not in a bear market but is going through a stage of asset accumulation before entering a growth cycle, says Nicholas Merten, stockbroker and creator of one of the main YouTube channels dedicated to cryptocurrencies, DataDash.

The analyst noted in a new video that an “interesting technical pattern” is currently forming that points to “bulls are leading“.

“Don’t be fooled into this cycle of consolidation that we are in a bear market”, advised the expert, stating that a bear market supposes a fall in the value of an asset of between 70% and 90%.

Merten believes that the value of the main cryptocurrency will grow again and could even exceed $200,000 by the end of this year, in which case its market value would exceed $4 trillion.

Bitcoin is currently trading at just over $42,000 a unit and has a capitalization of about $800,000. On February 10, its price exceeded $45,600 for the first time in more than a month.

Its last historical maximum was recorded on November 10, when it reached $68,789. Since then, the cryptocurrency lost a 38% of its value, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

