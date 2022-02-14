An iconic figure of the “Ghostbusters” has died

Ivan Reitmann insisted on making the viewer happy with his successful films, some of them as popular as “Meatballs” (1979) or “Ghostbusters” (1984)which made him the king of eighties comedy.

Reitman, who has died at the age of 75 “in his sleep” at his home in Montecito, California, he is not only the architect of those two blockbusters but also the brains behind comedies like “Stripes” (1981), “Twins” (1988), “Kindergarten Cop” (1990) or “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998).

Born in the former Czechoslovakia to a Jewish family that survived the Holocaust and raised in Canada, where they went into exile, he worked to make the viewer laugh.

His entry into the world of punk comedy came as the producer of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978), a frat spoof directed by John Landis that opened up the can of laughter for a generation of people who grew up in the 80s

In 1979, already as a director, he premiered “meatballs” in which he gave Bill Murray his first leading role.

But his most significant success came with “Ghostbusters”, also with this actor, nominated for two Oscars, and which led to the production of a sequel, “Ghostbusters 2” (1989), and numerous adaptations of the franchise both on television, for the world of video games and even comics.

With the perspective that time gave him on the cult film, the filmmaker confessed to being “proud” of the comedy with supernatural overtones that, in addition to Murray, starred Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, and which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Reitman signed in 1988 another small generational classic as “Twins”, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. With Schwarzenegger he returned to repeat in “Kindergarten Cop” in the 90s, and by recruiting his old partner they would like to repeat the phenomenon.

Always with humor as his flag, the director did “Dave” (1993), with Kevin Kline playing a stunt double for the US president, and “Fathers’ Day” (1997), a job in which he guided actors Billy Cristal and Robin Williams.

At the end of the 90’s he switched to adventure films with “Six Days Seven Nights”, starring Harrison Ford and Anne Heche, and in the 2000s he starred in “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”, “Evolution” and the Romance “No Strings Attached”starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in 2011.

Reitman understood that movies are there to entertain and help understand one’s life.

His cinema is not an orphan and has the relief with his son Jason, director of successful films such as “Juno” or “Up in the air (Non-stop love)”, who at the end of 2021 took charge of “Ghostbusters : Afterlife”, the new installment of the paranormal comedy in which Ivan himself appears as an executive producer.

The saga also continues with his daughters Catherine and Caoline, both actresses.