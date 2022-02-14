Amazon Prime Video: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas meet again in “Deep Waters”

The saying goes that where “there was fire, ashes remain” and it seems that we will again see Ben Affleck Y Anne of Arms together, and although it is not that both actors have resumed their sentimental relationship, the public will be able to see them face to face again with the premiere of “Deep Water”, a film promoted by Amazon Prime Video that will hit the platform on March 18date set for its world premiere.

Amazon Prime Video points out that this project starring Affleck and the Spanish Ana de Armas bets on an erotic thriller plot, which is directed by the British Adrian Lyne (Indecent Proposal, Unfaithful and Fatal Attraction), based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith.

During 2020, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were listed as one of the most outstanding couples in Hollywood, and although it was visualized that they would possibly get married, various versions tried to explain the reasons that caused the separation. It transpired that it was just because of the filming of “Deep Waters” that Affleck and Ana de Armas They started their relationship because at that time they were both single.

Among the rumors were that Ben Affleck would then have an approach with his ex-partner Jennifer López, with whom he currently formalized his return, and that would have led Ana de Armas to desist from insisting on the relationship, for which both reached an amicable agreement. so that everyone would take different directions. Another theory that became relevant is that it was Ben Affleck who decided to end his relationship with Ana de Armas and that the breakup even took place over the phone due to the personal crisis that Affleck faced again with alcohol abuse.

Although they never gave public reasons for the breakup that occurred in 2021, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck maintained a good relationship, since on several occasions they were captured in family moments in the company not only of Affleck’s children, since the paparazzi also discovered that Ana constantly lived together with the actor’s mother Christinne Affleck.

What is the story about?

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play “Vic” and “Melinda Van Allen,” an affluent couple from New Orleans whose marriage collapses under the weight of resentment, jealousy and mistrust.

As the mutual taunts and mind games intensify, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as “Melinda’s” extramarital distractions wear off.

With fiery and complex performances from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, “Deep Waters” marks the return of the high-end erotic thriller from the perspective of Amazon Prime Video, which has also added to this cast Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly.

Although the premiere of this film will be international from the Amazon Prime Video streaming platformthe service has pointed out that the United States, China, Russia and the Middle East are not considered for this first distribution of the film.

AC