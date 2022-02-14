Amaury Vergara’s decision to sell Chivas to Canelo Álvarez after the defeat

Amaury Vergara could at some point consider selling Chivas.

February 13, 2022 11:13 a.m.

After the humiliating defeat of Chivas before the tigers at Akron Stadium, Amaury Vergara He could have realized the mess the club is in, as he was widely outplayed by Tigres in the match.

Amaury Vergara He could have changed his way of thinking, because in December he was talking about a great team, and now he could have finally seen the lack of both the squad and the coach’s ability Michel Leano to get things going.

In this situation, Amaury Vergara could consider selling the team, and one of the possible buyers would be Saul “Canelo” Alvarezwho, according to media outlets such as El Herlado, would have previously made offers of nearly 300 million dollars to buy Chivas.

Amaury Vergara’s decision after seeing the disaster in Chivas

Despite seeing the humiliation received by Chivas in view of tigerslargely due to the decisions made by the board, Amaury Vergara He would not think of selling the team, since he would be interested in continuing to manage the club that his father entrusted to him.

