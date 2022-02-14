All trailers for Super Bowl 2022, Doctor Strange, The Rings of Power, Sonic, Moon Knight, etc.

The 2022 Super Bowlwhich has faced the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams has brought, as usual in this massive sports show, a string of trailers for movies and series that will land in 2022.

Unlike other years, many of the trailers for this Super Bowl LVI had been previously released by the different studios. It is not something that happens for the first time, but normally the cases were almost anecdotal.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Despite everything, we have had quite a variety of trailers that cover some of those imminent releases that are going to arrive in the coming months.

In case you have missed any, either today or in previous days, we are going to make a compilation with All Super Bowl LVI Trailers.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

Last week, Amazon Prime Video revealed some images of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, his ambitious series with which we will return to the Middle Earth.

Beyond the controversy generated by the images, they anticipated the arrival of the first teaser, which arrived at the Super Bowl with its impressive landscapes and with a quick review of several of its characters, in just a minute.

First official images of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the ambitious Prime Video series

The series will undoubtedly give a lot to talk about, even with its showrunners explaining that it will not be as similar to Game of Thrones as some think.

Dive into the Second Age with the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and awaits its arrival on September 2.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

This is possibly the juiciest trailer of the night. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released a new trailer that prepares us for the premiere of the first Marvel movie of 2022.

After a first trailer released a few weeks ago, the film from sam raimi launches another, just as long, with plenty of surprises, including the arrival of a long-awaited organization in the MCU.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen lead the cast of this film that promises to turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down again.

MOON KNIGHT

And in Marvel we continue, because the Super Bowl has seen how Moon Knight arrived under cover of night to launch a new spot for television of the series of Disney Plus.

oscar isaac reveals his dissociative personality disorder in this short 30-second trailer.

Moon Knight – Who is the Moon Knight of the Marvel series on Disney +?

However, the best comes at the end, with the character dressed in his brutal suit, relentlessly cleaning up.

Moon Knight is coming to Disney Plus on March 30becoming “one of Marvel Studios’ darkest series”.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION

We saw this trailer a few days ago. Colin Trevorrow will premiere this summer Jurassic World: Dominion, ending the entire Jurassic saga that began in 1993.

In addition to having again Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas HowardJurassic World: Dominion will feature Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblumreprising their iconic roles.

The trailer is a great tribute to the saga, even reminding us of Richard Attenboroughwho once interpreted John Hammond.

A dinosaur festival hits theaters June 10.

SONIC: THE MOVIE 2

Paramount also opted to bring forward the release of the Sonic: The Movie 2 TV spot, footage of which we saw on Friday.

sonic and knucklesthe red echidna to which he will lend a voice Idris Elbethe faces are seen in this advance full of tension.

The crappy Pakistani ads for Sonic and Crash Bandicoot from a well-known fast food chain that you won’t be able to get out of your head

Sonic: The Movie will see the return of Jim Carrey like the doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnikwho manipulates Knuckles into thinking that Sonic is his enemy.

Luckily, SEGA’s blue hedgehog has the invaluable help of tailswho arrived in the closing stages of the first movie to find Sonic.

nope!

jordan peele He also made his way into the Super Bowl with the trailer for his new movie: nope!.

As in the previous cases, in the trailer for ¡NOP! It arrived before the match preview started, although it is “part of the party”.

Peele will try to redefine horror cinema again with his new film, which It will arrive in Spanish theaters on July 22.

THE LOST CITY

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt lead the cast of Lost Citya new action-adventure film directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee.

A novelist ends up escaping from a kidnapping attempt in the jungle, where she will live a torrid adventure with her cover model.

If the film in general leaves you a certain aroma of Behind the Green Heart, by Robert Zemeckisyou are not alone.

LIGHTYEAR

In the case of the new Lightyear trailer, the advance arrived in Spain last Tuesday, but we are not going to complain either, right?

Pixar brings back the iconic character from Toy Story, well almost. Lightyear focuses on the real hero who inspired the toy we know from the toy franchise.

The best animated films from the Pixar studio

Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in the original version. Buzz will travel into the unknown to face an enemy that we know, but that is much scarier than toys.

Lightyear is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 17, 2022.to take us, “to infinity, and beyond”.

NETFLIX MEDLEY

Netflix also advanced its 2022 potpourri a few days ago, with all its film releases that will be arriving over the coming months.

The Super Bowl has repeated the announcement, with flashy movies like The Adam Projectfrom Ryan Reynolds.

There are also tapes like Backstabbing 2the sequel to the hit movie Ryan Johnsonor The Gray Man.

Action, horror, comedy, adventure, all that and much more in the 2022 Netflix movies.

DC’S BIG STAKES

The same trend has followed Warner to present their films DC Movies from 2022, except for Batgirl, which is going straight to HBO Max.

The big ones dc superheroes that come to the big screen this year meet in the spot that we could see on Friday.

Top 10 DC Comics Superheroes of Yesterday and Today

The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Black Adam are ready to give a lot to talk about in this 2022.

Unless we have left something out, those have been the great trailers seen in Super Bowl LVI, not counting the thematic ads, of course.

What are you most looking forward to this year? what do you think the best trailer of this 2022 Super Bowl?