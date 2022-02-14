All the missions of Week 10 of Fortnite Season 1 and how to complete them

The challenges Y missions of the week 10 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 02/10/2022. Here we tell you how to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Deal damage to players with a limpet (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Get 3 seconds in the air inside a vehicle (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Build structures (0/20) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Use bandages (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Find a weapon by fishing (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Search ammo boxes (0/15) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Destroy mailboxes in Fishing Town or Tilted Flats (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

We eliminate an enemy by hitting him with a limpet

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 100 points of damage to enemies with sticky bombs. We will find these throwable weapons randomly on the ground and / or in chests. As soon as we find one of them, we must use it to launch it and do damage to the enemies. Limpets do 100 damage if attached to an enemy player, so hitting an enemy player with one at full health will complete the quest.

We flew through the air using the turbo of a quad

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must be a total of three seconds in the air inside any vehicle. We will find cars, trucks, vans and quads practically all over the island; with any of them we must be three seconds in the air. We simply use the terrain in our favor to launch ourselves off a ravine, or build several ramps to launch ourselves later with the vehicle.

We build structures

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must build a total of twenty structures of any type and material. This mission does not have much mystery; we just built twenty different structures. We will probably complete it playing normally.

we use bandages

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must use a total of ten bandages. We will find these healing objects randomly on the ground and / or in chests; They come in packs of five. Another option is to buy them with gold (also appear randomly) in Vending machines curatronic:

We will be able to obtain bandages by buying them in Curatronic vending machines

Each bandage will heal us for 15 HP as long as our health is below 75; knowing this, we can, for example, use them continuously within the storm.

We catch a gun

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must find a gun fishing. For it, we will need a fishing rod, a professional fishing rod or a harpoon gun; We can find any of these objects inside a fishing barrel, randomly on the ground or inside chests.

With any of these objects in our possession, we we go to any body of waterand, randomly, there will be some fishing point; is a school of fish swimming in circles. We must use any of the three fishing tools named above to fish at this site and, randomly, we will be able to get a weapon.

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must register a total of fifteen boxes of ammunition. We will find random ammo boxes all over the mapmainly in bookshelves, stairwells and attics/lofts.



What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must destroy a total of five mailboxes in Pueblo Pesquero and/or Pisos Picados:

Fishing Village and Tilted Flats Locations

The mailboxes in each of these zones are located in the following places:

Mailboxes in Pueblo Pesquero

Post Box Locations in Pueblo Pesquero

In Pueblo Pesquero there are three mailboxes in totaldistributed along the highway that crosses the southern part of the area.

Mailboxes in Tilted Floors

Dropbox locations in Pisos Picados

In Pisos Picados there are seven mailboxes in totaldistributed throughout the area.



The mailboxes that we must destroy look like this: they are large, and blue. That is to say, they are municipal mailboxes, not the individual ones that are usually at the entrance of homes.