all the celebrities who attended

This morning we celebrated the superbowlin which Los Angeles Rams managed to become champions against the Cincinnati Bengals (20-23). The nfl finals is, without a doubt, one of the most important events of the year, not only for sport but also for break show and for having become, in general, quite a claim for the celebrities.

In addition to Snoop Dogg, Eminem, dr dre, Mary J Blige Y Kendrick Lamarwho starred in the rest show, other famous they attended the event. What’s more, 50cent He starred in a great appearance that no one expected.





NFL

The celebrities who attended the Super Bowl 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and LeBron James

The most famous couple in Hollywood did not miss this sporting event. Affleck’s friend Matt Damon was also seen with them. In addition, a video circulates in which we see the singer giving everything in the box with LeBron James.









The singer and the Lakers player sang and danced to the rhythm of the Super Bowl LVI Half Time Show





kanye-west

The rapper and ex-husband of kim kardashian He didn’t miss the appointment either. He himself shared a video on Instagram being at the event with two of his children, North Y Saint West.





Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker and the Biebers

Precisely Kim’s younger sister, Kendall JennerHe also attended the Super Bowl. The model came accompanied by her boyfriend, Devin Bookerof the phoenix suns. There they met Justin Bieber Y haley bieber.

Dwayne Johnson

rock He also did not miss the star event in the United States. It was the actor who, from the field of sofi stadiumwelcomed the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Weeknd and Drake

The Weeknd Y Drake They are also part of the group of artists who did not miss the NFL finals.

Jay Z

Jay Z He was also in the Super Bowl. He came accompanied by his daughter Blue Ivy.

Chris Tucker, Charlize Theron and Rebel Wilson

In addition to Affleck and Demon, other performers also attended the Super Bowl. It is the case of Chris Tucker, Charlize Theron or rebel wilson.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen Degeneres Y Portia de Rossi they were also in the NFL finals.

