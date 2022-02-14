Alert for fake medicine

Rio Bravo, Tam.- A health alert was issued by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), in relation to the counterfeit product Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

There are nine batches that were falsified of the drug that is used to treat patients with metastatic or non-removable melanoma and lung cancer, to whom the Commission warns about the risk to Health when using it.

The drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab), solution, 100 mg of four falsified milliliters, has batches T009249, T021792, LT87333, LT78236, DC68976, DE68005, S035357, S012080 and VZ01380, which were reported by the company Merck Sharp and Dohme Comercializadora S. of RL of CV

The recommendation of the Cofepris to the population: in case of having the product under alert, it is necessary to suspend its use and contact the professional of the Health to continue with their medical treatment and to the National System of Health and distributors: in case of identifying the mentioned batches of the product, do not acquire them and in case of having them in stock, immobilize it and contact the Cofepris to file a health complaint.

Nine batches of Keytruda are under health alert.