Adrian Peterson arrested in LA for domestic violence

Adrian Peterson, an NFL running back and free agent, was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport after airport officials said he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Peterson was arrested by Los Angeles airport police and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Adrian Peterson, when his time with the Detroit Lions.

Airport officials said police responded after a flight to Houston, Texas had to return to the gate due to “a verbal and physical altercation” between a man and a woman.

Authorities said police investigated, made the required notifications to the FBI and took the man into custody before he was taken into custody at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division.

“Earlier today, Adrian and his wife Ashley got into a verbal argument on a flight and he was removed from the plane,” a representative for the Petersons told TMZ. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate that all will be resolved shortly.”

Authorities said the woman and the other passengers later departed for Houston.

This is not the first time that Peterson has had problems with the law, because in 2012, when he played for the Minnesota Vikings, he had an altercation with the police when leaving a nightclub.

Then, in 2014, he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and released on $15,000 bail after being accused of injuring a child under 14, allegedly hitting one of his children with the branch of a tree around May 18.