Adam Sandler Has Another Horrible Movie In Netflix’s Top 10

Netflix users seem to have been loving the low-rated Adam Sandler movies in recent months, and another one just made the Top 10 list in the US for 2011. If you haven’t revisited this romantic comedy in a while, prepare for a surprise.

Just Go With It stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as co-workers and friends with a unique relationship. The film opens by explaining that Sandler’s character, Danny, was cheated on by his fiancé when he was young, and now he uses false stories about how he was cheated on to attract other women without the need for commitment. Aniston’s character, Katherine, sometimes assists him in these endeavors while he works as an office manager at her plastic surgery practice. Things get more complicated when Danny asks Katherine to pose as his fake wife and separate from him to get out of one of his schemes.

Forced to escalate further, Danny brings Katherine’s children, Maggie (Bailee Madisen) and Michael (Griffin Gluck) into the scheme. They blackmail him into taking them all on a vacation to Hawaii, and Danny’s cousin Eddie (Nick Swardson) also lies on that trip. In Hawaii, they meet Katherine’s rival Devlin (Nicole Kidman) and her husband Ian (Dave Matthews), and gradually more lies overlap.

The movie gets more absurd from there and includes even more notable stars like Rachel Dratch, Kevin Nealon, Minka Kelly and Keegan-Michael Key. It was also relatively successful at the box office, but none of this was enough to save it from critical scorn. Just Go With It has positive ratings of 19 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critical consensus reads, “Just Go with It may be a little better than some entries in the recently ill-fated rom-com genre, but that’s far from a recommendation”.

Just Go With It is technically a remake, though more accurately an adaptation. It is based on a play called Cactus Flower by Abe Burrows, which was adapted into a movie of the same name in 1969. The movie starred Walter Matthau and Ingrid Bergman, but the plot was very different from the one shown here.

Cactus Flower was never on the table as a title for Just Go With It. The movie was originally supposed to be called Holiday in Hawaii, and then Pretend Wife. These working titles were dropped prior to release.

While it wasn’t a critical success and didn’t leave much of a mark on the pop culture ethos, Just Go With It is having a bit of a revival right now. If you want to check it out for yourself, you can stream the movie on Netflix.

