Aaron Donald doesn’t think about retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles defensive lineman said he just wants to live in the moment after winning the first championship of his career.

The defensive lineman Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donalddid not answer questions about his future in the NFL after a report emerged before the superbowl that he would consider retirement if he won the championship.

donaldwho finished with two sacks in a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati BengalsHe assured that he will only enjoy the moment.

Aaron Donald won the first Super Bowl of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. Getty Images

“I’m enjoying the moment now,” he declared. donald. “I’m going to enjoy this with my colleagues, my family. I’m just going to enjoy the moment and enjoy it today, or for a couple of days.. This is a blessing.”

Drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft, donald He has been selected to eight Pro Bowls, he also has eight designations to the All Pro first team and as if that were not enough, he was Defensive Rookie of the Yearand it is a three times Defensive Player of the Year in the league.

“Great players make big plays in important games,” he said. donald. “It really is a blessing to have the opportunity to play this sport, to play with great teammates, great coaches, a great organization. There are a lot of ups and downs, so to see it come full circle and be world champion… all of our hard work for this game That’s what it’s for. It’s like mission accomplished, so it feels fantastic.”

Donald was finally able to win the one major trophy that had eluded him, the vince lombardi Awarded to the champion team superbowl. However, before the game the former NFL safety, Rodney Harrisonan analyst for NBC, indicated that if he wins it, donald could end his career.

“He cares a lot about his legacy, and he doesn’t want to be known as a defender who accomplished so many individual things but never won a superbowl“, He said harrisonfrom the field of play sofi stadium prior to Super Bowl LVI as part of the pregame coverage for his network.

“But, he also told me this,” he continued. harrison“if he wins the superbowlthere is a strong possibility that he will say goodbye to the game, and retire.”

the future of donald He will be one of the stories to follow during the offseason and in case he decides to retire, he will join his name to those of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger as the stars who ended their professional career in the 2021 season.