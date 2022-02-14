Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win Super Bowl LVI

Former safety and current TV analyst Rodney Harrison said the Los Angeles star defensive tackle told him he could kiss the game goodbye if he gets the elusive championship ring.

Aaron Donald He has achieved everything as a player of the NFLin the individual category.

Former first-round pick in the 2014 NBA draft NFLfrom pitthas been invited to eight Pro Bowls and appointed seven times a All-Pro of the first team, in eight seasons as a professional, all with the franchise of Los Angeles Rams.

A win in Super Bowl LVI could be Aaron Donald’s final NFL game, according to Rodney Harrison. Getty Images

As if that weren’t enough, it was Defensive Rookie of the Yearand it is a three times Defensive Player of the Year in the league.

However, the only great trophy that has eluded him, until today, is the vince lombardi Awarded to the champion team superbowl. If he succeeds this Sunday, against the Cincinnati Bengalscould be everything in his career, according to Rodney Harrisona former safety from the NFL who works as an analyst for NBC, the network that broadcasts the game in the United States.

“He cares a lot about his legacy, and he doesn’t want to be known as a defender who accomplished so many individual things but never won a superbowl“, He said harrisonfrom the field of play sofi stadium prior to Super Bowl LVI as part of the pregame coverage for his network.

“But, he also told me this,” he continued. harrison“if he wins the superbowlthere is a strong possibility that he will say goodbye to the game, and retire.”

donald It will be, without a doubt, one of the fundamental pieces for the Rams to seek the second title of superbowl in five appearances in franchise history. donald was part of the angel squad that fell in the Super Bowl LIII before the New England PatriotsVery recently.

Whatever the outcome of this afternoon, donald His legacy is assured as one of the best defenders to ever step foot on a pitch in the NFLwhatever the position.