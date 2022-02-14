A teenager arrested for “planning a terrorist attack” in “Minecraft”

Three Russian teenagers were sentenced to long prison terms for plotting to blow up a Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Minecraft. as reported The Moscow Times, Nikita Uvarov, Denis Mikhailenko Y Bogdan Andreev They are from Kansk, in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk. All three were 14 years old when they were arrested in June 2020, after they were found to be handing out flyers with the slogan “FSB is the main terrorist”. Those same pamphlets offered support to the mathematician Azat Miftakhov, serving a six-year prison sentence on charges of hooliganism (and considered an anarchist by Russia).

The arrests allowed the phones of each of the teenagers to be searched, which allowed the plan to blow up a virtual FSB building in Minecraft to be discovered. According RadioFreeEurope, the trio was accused of developing a game to bomb the FSB building and carrying out terrorist acts in retaliation for the imprisonment of activists that the Russian authorities describe as terrorists. There were also video images stored on the phones showing them throwing Molotov cocktails at a wall. All this was enough to file charges related to terrorist activities against the three suspects.

Advertising

Creators of ‘Minecraft’-inspired NFTs disappear with $3 million worth of crypto

Surprisingly, Mikhailenko and Andreyev pleaded guilty to the sole charge of “receiving training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities.” In exchange, they received suspended sentences of three and four years, for which they will remain free. However, Uvarov decided to plead not guilty, so he was placed in a pre-trial detention center where he claims to have “been subjected to mental and physical pressure to confess his guilt.” That supposed pressure did not work, but Uvarov was sentenced to a more severe sentence of five years in a penal colony.

In his final statement at trial on February 9, 16-year-old Uvarov reiterated his earlier comments denying the charges, adding that if he is imprisoned, “he will serve his sentence with a clear conscience and dignity.” “It was painful for me to see how my country oppresses people, civil rights activists, who want the best for the country and defend its well-being. Now, unfortunately, I myself am experiencing the despotism of the unjust collaborators of the system,” said the teenager.

In statements to Novaya Gazeta, Uvarov says that he just wants to leave Russia and finish his studies. “I would just like to finish my studies, get an education and go somewhere far away from here. I ask the court to let me do it.” Unfortunately, he won’t be able to do it until 2027.

Thank you for reading our reports. Independent journalism does not finance itself. We need your support with a contribution, be it big or small for a coffee for our crew. No matter where you are in the world, support us from just CLP 1,000 by WebPay (if you are in Chile) or USD 1 by PayPal (if you are outside of Chile).

After reading, what did you think?